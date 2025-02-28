Taylor Swift left David Letterman stunned by casually speaking Japanese in incredible TV moment

"I don't sing in Japanese, but I could speak in Japanese," Taylor Swift revealed during the interview.

Taylor Swift is literally the master of all trades! While appearing in an October 2010 episode of 'The Late Show with David Letterman', the 14-time Grammy winner impressed the studio audience and the talk show's host with her fluency in Japanese. During the episode, Swift was seen talking about her songwriting process. Along with this, Swift also shed light on how she manages to tour all across the world and adapt to the surroundings that she's in. Swift stunned everyone when she revealed how she accommodated to a new setting when she was in Japan. As per a report by The Things, Swift told Letterman, "I always try to adapt myself a little bit by learning a few phrases. Sometimes, it fails miserably. But when I'm in Japan, I'm speaking Japanese the entire show." A shocked Letterman replied by saying, "No you don't."

After that, the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' hitmaker stated, "I don't sing in Japanese, but I could speak in Japanese. I mean, you just memorize some of it and then figure out what it means." Soon after, Letterman asked Swift what exactly she could say in Japanese. In her response, Swift quipped, "Like you can say 'tanoshi osaka' and then you go like arigatou gozaimasu and nippon daisuke, and kawaii." Letterman was speechless after hearing some Japanese phrases by Swift, and he exclaimed, "Wow." In addition to this, Swift also received a round of applause from the studio audience.

Shortly afterward, Letterman asked Swift, "What did you just say?" to which the mega superstar responded, "First I said, 'Are you having fun Osaka.' Then I said, 'I love Japan.' Then I said, 'Japan is awesome.' And then I said, 'Cute.'" Then, Letterman and the crowd broke into laughter. Later in the episode, Letterman exclaimed, "Well, are the fans in Japan more reserved than they are in other parts of the world?" Right after, Swift chimed in, "No, they are awesome."

At that point, Letterman seemed curious to know more about Swift's fans in Japan, and he questioned, "They go crazy?" Meanwhile, Swift retorted, "Yeah, they are amazing. It's so cool like I love all the crowds from other places and I really love it when people get really emotional like because I'm a really emotional person I get very excited very easily and so when people come up to me and start crying I just I don't know why I like that it's cool." At that point, Letterman told Swift, "They're crying because they can't believe that they are standing right in front of you."

Once the episode was released on YouTube, many viewers praised Swift's personality and her conversational Japanese. One Swiftie stopped by the comments section and wrote, "Taylor has an amazing personality, which enabled her to charm the sometimes curmudgeonly David." Another one exclaimed, "She made Letterman start drooling." A curious fan asked, "Japanese friends here, how's she doing with her Japanese intonations?" to which another netizen sweetly replied, "Not perfect but she's definitely 'kawaii'!!" Another person stated, "Kawaii, Taylor? You certainly are!!! Its a start on The Japanese Album...Taylor's Version!" One fan penned, "I've watched Dave for a long time, going back to when he had that little studio on Late Night on NBC. Rarely have I seen him so taken with a guest. He is truly smitten. Her kindness has really taken hold of him. Great interview."