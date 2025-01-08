Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' stuns fans with a wild cameo, but it's not who you think it is

With just one episode left, 'Landman' drops a major cameo but it's not the one we were waiting for it

Landman's penultimate episode titled, 'WolfCamp', packed an emotional punch with Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) facing his most serious health scare yet and we're still reeling from it. But amid the tension, the show surprised viewers with a celebrity cameo that no one saw coming. However, as exciting as that moment was, with just one episode left, we are still wondering about a key character who hasn’t shown up yet.

Jerry Jones doing a cameo in Landman to tell an inspirational life story to convince a Texas oil CEO (Jon Hamm) to prioritize his health and family, while the CEO’s fixer (Billy Bob Thornton) calls him “Mr. Jones” is the peak Taylor Sheridan experience.

The big surprise cameo came from none other than Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who appeared in Monty’s hospital room. After Monty (Will Patton) suffered his third heart attack, Tommy made a trip to Fort Worth to check on him. Instead of just finding Monty and his wife Cami (Demi Moore), Tommy walks in to find Jones sitting with them, like an old friend. But it wasn’t just small talk, Jones shared a personal story that was both heartfelt and slightly over-the-top. He says, “Paying attention to my kids actually led to me getting involved in the passion of my life.” He recounted how his trips to visit his daughter at Stanford led to a business venture that eventually helped him buy the Dallas Cowboys. The story boiled down to the message that family is more important than money, but if you can make the two work together, that’s the sweet spot, as reported by USA Today.

Many fans rushed to X to share their views on this surprise cameo with one saying, "Jerry Jones giving an Emmy worthy performance in landman was definitely not on my bingo card… Holy s**t," while another shared, "Literally me when I saw Jerry Jones actually pull off a credible acting performance during his cameo on." "Who knew Jerry Jones could act? Man, what a scene. And Landman is just excellent," shared one fan. A viewer wrote, "Jerry Jones doing an amazing cameo on Landman was absolutely awesome! An Emmy level performance. Wow. Just wow," shared one fan, while another said, "Wow! Incredible moment captured with Jerry Jones, the owner of the @dallascowboys in Landman. This wasn’t just a performance; it was a genuine expression from the heart. Pay close attention, a valuable life lesson to be learned here."

While Jerry Jones’ cameo was a fun surprise, viewers couldn’t help but notice that Andy Garcia’s highly anticipated character, Galino, is still missing. Announced in May 2024, Garcia was cast as a "capable, powerful, and practical man," suggesting he’d play a major role, as per Cinema Blend. Yet, nine episodes in, he’s nowhere to be seen. Fans have two main theories about Galino. Some believe he’s the mysterious cartel leader connected to Tommy’s problems, with his arrival tied to the recent deaths from the military’s testing. Others think Galino will show up in the wake of Monty’s potential death, shaking up the corporate hierarchy. Either way, his absence is noticeable, and fans are hoping the finale will finally bring him into the spotlight.

Andy García attends Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of 'The Mule' at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston)

As 'Landman' gears up for its finale, there’s still plenty left to resolve. Will Monty survive? Can his family heal their fractured relationships? And when will Andy Garcia’s Galino finally show up? While Jerry Jones’ cameo added a fun twist to 'WolfCamp', the real drama is still waiting in the wings. 'Landman' finale episode drops on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 12, at midnight PT /3 a.m. ET. Just like the previous episodes, you can catch it early Sunday morning on the streaming platform. With only one episode left, we are ready for a finale that could go in any direction, so, don’t miss it!