Taylor Sheridan reveals the one movie he thought only he should make: "Needed to be on my shoulders"

Taylor Sheridan once spilled the beans on why he was hell-bent on directing one commercially and critically successful movie.

Taylor Sheridan is a man with many talents, often juggling writing, producing, acting, and directing. Sheridan, who is largely credited for revitalizing the dormant Western genre, began his directorial journey with a low-budget 2017 horror flick, 'Vile,' as per Collider. However, as years passed, Sheridan disowned the movie from his filmography, and the reason behind it can be linked to his modern and polished take on the Western genre. While 'Vile' may have failed to make a significant impact on Sheridan's career as a director, the 'Yellowstone' co-creator does not shy away from basking in the glory of his other successful directorial venture.

Taylor Sheridan attends the '1923' Las Vegas premiere screening at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on December 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker)



With Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as the leads, Sheridan also wrote and directed the neo-Western crime film, 'Wind River.' The movie's gripping storyline resonated with audiences and critics, making it both a commercial and critical success, as per FandomWire. The film, which is the last in the trilogy, included movies like 'Sicario' and 'Hell or High Water,' directed by Denis Villeneuve and David Mackenzie, respectively, and explored the complexities of American frontiers.

However, it was a surprise when Sheridan decided to step behind the camera for 'Wind River.' In a conversation with Esquire, he shared that he was driven by a deeply personal connection to the story. Sheridan said, "'Wind River' is such a personal story, and I wanted to make sure it was handled exactly the way I thought it needed to be because of what it was dealing with. If it didn’t work, it needed to be on my shoulders." Having lived on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota in his late 20s, Sheridan closely witnessed the struggles and injustices faced by the communities, which contributed to his decision to direct the movie himself. Additionally, his extensive reading on Native American reservations fuelled his understanding of the socio-economic issues that often get ignored by mainstream media.

Reportedly, Sheridan selected the Wind River Indian Reservation as the backdrop for its portrayal of violence and its impact on the region. He felt that winter, being the harshest and most isolating season, was the ideal setting for a haunting murder story where the community is trapped in its harsh environment, as per Interview magazine.

Sheridan stressed his commitment to safeguarding its original vision. He was determined to honor promises made to his friends on the reservation and feared the film's message might be spoilt under another filmmaker. He said, "I always knew that this one I would direct. I would rather it not get made than be made with another director. There are countless directors better than me— this is the first time I’ve done this at this scale—but I knew that if I did it, it would be done exactly the way I promised friends of mine on the res it would be done and that the vision wouldn’t be diluted and the message wouldn’t change. That was more important to me."