Tammy Slaton once thought she was pregnant on ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’— turns out she was just thirsty

When the gynac quizzed the TLC star about her period cycle she couldn't recall the last time she got her menstrual flow.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton debated her chances at motherhood during one of the earlier episodes of the reality show. “I wanna see if I can conceive,” she told a board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Cindy Basinski during season five in January 2024. The reality star had experienced significant weight loss after her gastric bypass surgery and wished to consider her options despite claiming to be "sexually inactive." “There could be a slight chance I might be pregnant now,” she alleged at a point. “I’ve been craving weird things that I’m not normally craving…like water. I’m craving water.”

Her sister Amy, who was present gave an epic reaction to the sudden proclamation, “Bitch you ain’t pregnant you’re thirsty,” she mocked. “You’re just thirsty, bitch. Go drink some water.” Basinski then quizzed the TLC star about her period cycle, however, Tammy couldn't recall the last time she got her menstrual flow. As Per People, the topic then veered toward her sex life with her husband Caleb Willingham, Tammy lamented that they were in a long-distance relationship since he was still residing at the rehab facility in Ohio. “I know being bigger has disadvantages with sex, but I can do anything if I put my mind to it,” she said. “I’m handi-capable, not handicapped.”

She also discussed in detail shooting down her chances of getting pregnant because of an IUD being placed for over 12 years, "I had an IUD put in… it needed to be taken out in 2016. So it’s still in.” “Tammy’s had an IUD in there for like 12 years. I’m like, are you sure it ain’t permanently attached now? Did it absorb? Can they find it?” Amy joked. “I think it’s got a permanent place of residence. It said, ‘Bitch I’ve been here for 12 years, I ain’t moving.’” Tammy confessed that she wasn't able to remove the birth contraception because of weight problems. Tammy and Willingham tied the knot in November 2022 after dating briefly during their stint at the rehab. The TLC star had hilariously faked a pregnancy test after their union.

As per The Sun, using a "When will you get pregnant?" TikTok filter Tammy showcased her results which read: "You just need to poop." However, the Slaton family confronted her later since they did suspect a pregnancy. Misty remarked: "So I'm going to ask the question that all four of us are dying to really want to know." "Are you pregnant? Shotgun wedding," Amy went on to prod. Tammy insisted: "Nobody's having a shotgun wedding." Her half-sister Amanda quipped: "Well it is awful soon." Tammy cleared the air during the confessional, "The heck? I ain't pregnant. This is crazy. I can't believe my family thinks I'm getting married because I'm pregnant. They're stupid."

"I get it and we both understand, but people here [the rehab clinic] would like to come, my friends, my family we made here," she further explained to her sisters. "So that's the reason for the quick wedding?" Misty questioned. "For the most part," Tammy replied. However, tragedy struck when Willingham unexpectedly passed away on July 1, 2023, due to health complications. The pair had only been married for six months, “I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing," Tammy had shared then. "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me."