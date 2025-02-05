Sydney Sweeney reveals she 'constantly' cried with ‘Euphoria’ actors after Angus Cloud’s tragic death

Sydney Sweeney is still devastated over her 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud’s death, who died on July 31, 2023, from an accidental drug overdose

'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud tragically passed away on 31st July, 2023. BBC reported that Cloud's cause of death was determined as an accidental overdose of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other narcotics, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Office. The late 25-year-old's 'Euphoria' co-stars paid emotional tributes calling him "a kind soul with a joyful spirit." At the time, Sydney Sweeney recalled the grief and revealed that the entire cast struggled to come to terms with his untimely death. “My co-stars and I were constantly on the phone with each other crying because it was just such a shock,” she told Glamour UK back then. “I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming, and I won’t see Angus on set.”

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words," Sweeney wrote in a heartfelt post for Cloud. The Emmy nominee shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring their strong friendship. During the interview with the popular fashion magazine, the 'White Lotus' actress admitted that her role in the HBO series provided an emotional release, helping her cope with the loss. "It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry because they’re still alive in so many forms," she said while adding, “But it’s almost like therapy, where I can let out so much that when I go home, I feel free.”

Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Zendaya, Sam Levinson, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Dominic Fike, Maude Apatow, Austin Abrams, and Angus Cloud attend HBO's 'Euphoria' Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in LA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

As per Entertainment Weekly, engulfed in sorrow, other cast members also shared sentimental messages in remembrance of the late actor. Javon "Wanna" Walton shared an adorable picture with his on-screen brother with the caption, "Rest easy brother." Zendaya paid tribute to Cloud's vivacious personality saying, "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)." Co-star Storm Reid was the hardest hit, "the tears just won't stop" she posted on her Instagram story adding, "What a tremendous loss for so many of us" along with a photo depicting sunset.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

'Euphoria's' creator Sam Levinson released an official statement mourning the loss of the talented young actor, "He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will." The series' official Twitter handle also posted a touching note calling Cloud "a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family." Cloud attained instant stardom after essaying the role of Fezco in the HBO drama. In an exclusive interview with People, his mother Lisa Cloud said that the young star had been mourning his father's death in his last days.

Conor Hickey died in May of the same year after being diagnosed with mesothelioma cancer. “My son and his twin sisters were deeply grieving about their dad," Lisa revealed. "They were all devastated." Cloud, who battled substance problems and was often in and out of rehab couldn't get past his addictions. He was cremated at the Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland.