OJ Simpson's emotional note to LAPD revealed just before fleeing: "As my last wish..."

Before the infamous televised high-speed chase that captivated 95 million Americans, Simpson penned an emotional note, which he handed to Robert Kardashian.

On June 17, 1994, the world watched in shock as O.J. Simpson, the legendary NFL star, went on the run following the brutal murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Before the infamous televised high-speed chase that captivated 95 million Americans, Simpson penned an emotional note, which he handed to his close friend and lawyer, Robert Kardashian. This letter later read aloud during a press conference, was initially mistaken for a suicide note, adding to the dramatic spectacle surrounding Simpson’s evasion of law enforcement.

As per Tyla, Kardashian, standing at LAPD Headquarters, read the note with a solemn expression. He remarked, "To whom it may concern: First, understand I had nothing to do with Nicole's murder," the letter said. "I loved her. Always have and always will. If we had a problem, it's because I loved her so much." His insistence on their enduring bond was contrasted by his admission that their relationship had problems, which he attributed to his deep love for her. He even suggested they had come to terms with their separation, writing, "Recently, we came to the understanding that, for now, we were not right for each other - at least for now."

Nicole Brown’s sister reacts to the BET Awards including O.J. Simpson in their ‘In Memoriam’ segment:



“It’s inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition.” (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/JXYJdojZhU — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 1, 2024

The message took an emotional turn when Simpson pleaded for privacy for his children. He remarked, "[Unlike what has been written in the press,] Nicole and I had a great relationship for most of our lives together…I did not plead no contest for any other reason but to protect our privacy and was advised it would end the press hype. I don't want to belabor knocking the press, but I can't believe what is being said. Most of it is totally made up. To the press, [I know you have a job to do], but as a last wish, please, please, please leave my children in peace. Their lives will be tough enough." He concluded, "Please think of the real O.J. and not this lost person. Thanks for making my life special. I hope I helped yours. Peace and love, O.J."

Despite the note’s sentimental tone, the reality was that Simpson was in the back of a white Ford Bronco, holding a gun to his head, as his friend A.C. Cowlings drove him down the Los Angeles freeway in one of the most-watched police pursuits in history. Eventually, Simpson was apprehended and faced a trial. One of the most pivotal moments of the trial was when Simpson tried on the infamous gloves found at the crime scene and his home, which appeared too small for his hands.

O J Simpson from his indictment. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ted Soqui)

As per E! News, although Simpson was found not guilty in 1995, a civil trial in 1997 found him liable for Nicole and Ron’s deaths, ordering him to pay millions to their families. In the years that followed, Simpson’s legal troubles continued, culminating in a 2008 conviction for armed robbery, for which he served nine years. His death in April 2024 at the age of 76 prompted mixed reactions. Nicole’s family, particularly her sisters, expressed a complicated sense of closure. Tanya shared, "This is a person who's been in our life for a very long time, who wreaked havoc on our family. It's like the end of a chapter.It's very complicated." The Brown sisters remarked, "Her life was stolen from her and while her abuser is finally gone, it doesn't take away the anguish we feel or the pain of her children who lost their mother."