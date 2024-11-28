'Sweethearts' Ending Explained: Max movie ends on a frustrating note

'Sweethearts' ending is a safe, yet a meaningful one that focuses on both the protagonists' individual journeys

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Sweethearts'

HBO Max’s 'Sweethearts' delivers a refreshing take on the rom-com genre, closing with an unexpected yet heartfelt ending that centers on the importance of platonic relationships. The movie concludes its eccentric and emotional journey by reinforcing the idea that love isn’t solely defined by romance but can also thrive in the bonds of friendship.

As the story wraps, Jamie and Ben, the lifelong best friendsfinally come to terms with their feelings, or lack thereof, for each other. The final moments of the film leave viewers with a clear picture of their relationship and individual journeys.

What is Jamie and Ben's final decision in 'Sweethearts'?

A still from 'Sweethearts' (Max)

After an emotionally charged series of events, Jamie and Ben come to terms with their feelings for each other. Despite sharing a kiss earlier in the movie, they decide to remain best friends, reaffirming their bond as purely platonic. Jamie takes a significant step in her personal growth by joining the Kappas, a sorority she had previously dismissed. She participates in their dance marathon fundraiser. Meanwhile, Ben follows through on his decision to study abroad in Copenhagen, marking a major turning point for him. His choice to prioritize his own goals and personal development reflects his growth throughout the film.

How does 'Sweethearts' end?

A still from 'Sweethearts' (Max)

The movie concludes with Jamie and Ben moving forward on their individual paths while maintaining their strong friendship. The final scenes highlight their shared moments of joy and the importance of their platonic bond as they each move on to new chapters in their lives, proving that friendship can be just as fulfilling as romance. The film’s ending makes a lasting impression for the viewers, that showcases the importance of platonic love but most importantly, self-discovery.