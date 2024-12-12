'Creature Commandos' Episode 3 proves James Gunn is not afraid to take risks

A daring move taken by James Gunn in 'Creature Commandos' exactly shows why DC is much more brutal than its competitors

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos'.

‘Creature Commandos’ just dropped a bombshell in Episode 3, 'Cheers to the Tin Man', and it’s clear James Gunn isn’t afraid to make bold moves in his DCU reset. The death of GI Robot hit harder than expected, especially after the show gave him a brief moment of purpose.

It’s a risky move, and it sends a clear message: no character is safe in this new era. Still, as with any comic book world, the question remains, could G.I. Robot make a comeback? He’s not exactly human, so there’s always a chance for a miraculous return. Whether it's through repairs or some crazy twist, Gunn might not be done with him just yet.

James Gunn is not afraid to kill our favorite characters

The death of G.I. Robot is just the beginning of what Gunn has planned for the DCU, and it proves he’s willing to push boundaries in a way we’ve never seen before. With a character like G.I. Robot, who isn’t even human, there’s always room for speculation. Could he return in some form? Whether through repair, a twist, or a complete reinvention, Gunn has left that door wide open.

The fact that G.I. Robot’s death wasn’t a throwaway moment but part of a larger narrative arc shows that the audience is in for some serious emotional roller coasters. In the new DCU, nobody’s safe, and we might see more characters face the same fate, just when we least expect it. It’s a bold move, but it’s one that’s sure to set the tone for everything to come.

DC fans mourn G.I. Robot's death in 'Creature Commandos' Episode 3

Many users took to X to share their opinions on G.I. Robot's death, with one saying, "Damn, today's episode of CreatureCommandos . I really liked it! I'm amazed at where everything is going. I'm very intrigued. I like it more and more. What a great character GI Robot," while another shared, "What happened to GI Robot has me in tears. All he wanted to do was kill nazis."

Joder con el episodio de hoy de #CreatureCommandos. ¡Cómo me ha molado! Me flipa hacia donde está tirando todo. Tengo mucha intriga. Cada vez me gusta más. Menudo personajazo GI Robot 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rt13JD72jH — Alex12FM (@Alex12_FM) December 12, 2024

What happened to GI Robot has me in tears. All he wanted to do was kill nazis 😭 #CreatureCommandos — Liz 🐨 (@ultratitas) December 12, 2024

"AYE YOU WTF THEY KILLED OF GI ROBOT," posted one fan. "Best episode so far. GI Robot is the GOAT," commented another.

AYE YOU WTF THEY KILLED OF GI ROBOT!!!???? pic.twitter.com/mqN1wVyNqT — Multiverse Dog (@MrMarooned) December 12, 2024

Best episode so far. GI Robot is the GOAT 😂 — The Real Neil (@therealneil2000) December 12, 2024

