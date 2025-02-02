‘Suits’ actor still remembers the 'terrible' smell at Meghan Markle’s royal wedding: "How can I …"

The wedding still remains a talking point amongst Markle's co-stars but for an entirely unexpected reason— a ‘foul’ smell in St. George’s Chapel.

Meghan Markle’s fairytale wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 drew many Tinseltown A-listers, including her former co-stars from the hit legal drama ‘Suits.’ The wedding still remains a talking point amongst her co-stars but for an entirely unexpected reason— a ‘foul’ smell in St. George’s Chapel. Rick Hoffman, known for his role as Louis Litt, went viral during the wedding when cameras caught him making a disgusted face. Six years later, in 2024, the actor finally revealed the truth.

As per She Finds, during an interview on the ‘Chicks in the Office’ podcast, Hoffman explained, “If you type in my name in on Google, you see [me] making that awful face.” He then dropped a bombshell: he had been reacting to an unbearable odor inside the chapel. Hoffman believed it was caused by ‘terrible breath’ from the attendees. He quipped, “Guess who knew that the most in the cast that I had an issue with other people’s hygiene? Meghan! Always knew and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive.” Hoffman attempted to mask the smell by covering his nose with his hand, which he said was covered in coconut and vanilla-scented moisturizer. He confessed, "I try to cut it," before asking hilariously, "How can I help getting away from this goofy face?"

When the wedding isn’t as Litt as they promised #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/HONnbhri8t — Hamez (@elpascadore) May 19, 2018

Markle’s relationship with her former ‘Suits’ co-stars has been a source of intrigue. Despite the cast being invited to her wedding, many have since admitted they have no contact with her. Patrick J. Adams, who played Markle’s on-screen love interest, Mike Ross, confirmed there has been 'zero communication' between them.

⚡️ BEST OF 2024 ⚡️ Meghan Markle sat Rick Hoffman AKA Louis Litt next to the stinky people at the royal wedding pic.twitter.com/cTVBHzGL0t — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 5, 2025

As per the Daily Mail, when asked about Marke in an interview, Adams quipped, “Oh, hold on. There she is. Oh, got to go.” In a 2020 interview, Adams revealed that while they had exchanged gifts and messages after their children were born, he had never called Markle. He remarked, “Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated. I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say. After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared. I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.”

(L-R) Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Gabriel Macht of 'Suits' attend USA Network and Mr. Porter.com Present 'A Suits Story' on June 12, 2012, in New York, United States. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen and was once labeled by Markle as her ‘sister,’ also distanced herself. She had asserted, “We worked so many years together on a show. We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school. We became family in a way. We're still family. This is a wonderful family affair.” In a later interview in 2019, she spilled, “She’s really busy. She’s super busy.”