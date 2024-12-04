Stephen King's 'The Life of Chuck' has finally set the release date, and it's sooner than you think

Fans of Stephen King and filmmaker Mike Flanagan are about to witness something truly special. The long-awaited movie adaptation of King’s 'The Life of Chuck' finally has a release date: next year. Starring Tom Hiddleston as the title character, the film promises a heartfelt journey through one man’s extraordinary life.

Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, the movie earned rave reviews and even snagged the coveted People’s Choice Award. With a talented cast and a fresh approach to storytelling, 'The Life of Chuck' is shaping up to be a must-watch.

'The Life of Chuck' will feature a fresh story through a star-studded cast

Tom Hiddleston will be leading the cast of 'The Life of Chucky' (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

'The Life of Chuck' will be released on May 30, 2025. The film will share the spotlight that month with big titles like Marvel’s 'Thunderbolts' and Disney’s live-action 'Lilo & Stitch'. What sets this movie apart is how it tells Chuck’s life story in reverse. The movie starts with his death and works its way back to his childhood, showing the connections and moments that shaped his world.

Leading the cast is Tom Hiddleston, joined by big names like Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Younger versions of Chuck will be played by Benjamin Pajak, Cody Flanagan, and Jacob Tremblay. The cast also features many familiar faces from Flanagan’s past projects, which might shape up to be a rich and emotional drama on screen.

How Mike Flanagan brought 'The Life of Chuck' story to life

A still from 'The Life of Chuck' (Neon)

Mike Flanagan revealed that getting the rights to adapt 'The Life of Chuck' wasn’t straightforward, as reported by Comic Book Resources. “He said, ‘Well, let’s focus on The Tower, and I’ll try to keep this one available for you for later,’” Flanagan shared. A delay caused by the writers’ strike allowed Flanagan to make the movie independently.

Though King had early conversations with Flanagan about casting and other details, he stepped back during production to give the director creative freedom. Fans of the short story will notice some changes in the film. “One of the big changes we made to this story was that the people you meet at the beginning, you see them again as Chuck encounters them throughout his life,” Flanagan explained. With Flanagan’s vision and King’s blessing, 'The Life of Chuck' will be a heartfelt and unforgettable cinematic experience.