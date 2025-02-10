Stephen Colbert keeps up with Aubrey Plaza—proving he’s nothing like 'awkward' Jimmy Fallon

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon have completely different interview styles

Interviewing the talented actress and stand-up comedian Aubrey Plaza is not a piece of cake! Over the years, many late-night talk show hosts including Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon have conducted interviews with Plaza in different styles. In 2019, Plaza appeared in an episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to promote her superhero television series 'Legion'. During the interaction, Plaza was her typical self, and Colbert matched her vibe.

At one point, Colbert played a clip of Plaza's father salsa dancing. Soon after, the two hopped out of their seats and performed a salsa routine. It seemed as if the two were very comfortable in each other's company, as Plaza even sat in Colbert's lap after the dance. Fans enjoyed watching Plaza and Colbert together and they expressed the same in the comments section of the YouTube video. As per MSN, one social media user wrote, "Stephen Colbert is fearless against Aubrey Plaza, unlike Jimmy Fallon." Another fan chimed in, "Also he can hang at the same comedic level as her. He can be funny in any weird place she wants to take things, whereas Fallon has nothing funny to say if things go off script." Followed by a third user who penned, "And she seems genuinely liking him and having a good time" A fourth user went on to say, "I love how she always kinda flirts with him and he gets so embarrassed."

Speaking of Plaza's appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," fans were convinced that Jimmy Fallon didn't enjoy Plaza's company. During her time on the talk show, Plaza played Think Fast! with Fallon. In the game, one simply had to answer the question with the first thing that popped up in his or her head. As expected, Plaza aced the game and the fans loved her. However, the fans pointed out Fallon's ability to hang with Plaza. A user quipped, "Aubrey doesn't get Jimmy and Jimmy doesn't get Aubrey." One comment read, "Aubrey looks so unimpressed I love it." Another user shared, "Cause Conan is a ladies man. Jimmy is just awkward."

In an August 2016 interview with Sam Jones for his 'Off Camera' show, Plaza candidly spoke about her awkwardness during the interviews. “I’m more comfortable working and being. Even stand-up was different as, even though I only did it for a little while, I was not being myself. I was like being a persona. Like a heightened version of myself, and I just always have this existential crisis whenever I go on those shows. Because it’s so weird to just try to be yourself, when you have no idea how to do that," she shared, as per The Things.

Along with this, Plaza also shed light on the amount of attention her interviews have garnered. "I think it's hilarious that people know me from my talk show appearances and not my actual work ... I just think that they're silly, and the format makes me uncomfortable on so many levels, so my way of dealing with it is to just play into that. But I think there is an element of me unconsciously giving people what they want. You’re weird on talk shows and then people expect that again, and then you get caught in this trap. It’s funny because I’m very nervous before I go on. I don’t have this elaborate performance ready," she added.