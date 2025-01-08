'Squid Game' just lost its #1 spot on the Netflix top 10 list to another iconic show

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 just got dethroned by Netflix’s top 10 but it wasn't by a new show

Netflix's global sensation, 'Squid Game' Season 2, may have received a mixed critical reception, but that hasn’t slowed down the fan frenzy. With its massive fanbase, it came as no surprise when the Korean show claimed the #1 spot in 93 countries within its first week. While the anticipation for 'Squid Game' Season 3 is high, the tables have now turned as the show was dethroned by a new series that debuted on Monday, January 6, on Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squid Game (@squidgamenetflix)

'WWE Monday Night RAW' has claimed #1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 (US), overtaking the long-standing success of 'Squid Game' Season 2, as per Forbes. For the first time in its 32-year history, the wrestling giant has moved exclusively to global streaming. WWE Raw reportedly made its Netflix debut with a massive 183-minute episode that featured stars like The Rock, John Cena, and an exciting showdown between CM Punk and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, generating major buzz among fans. The show also broke new ground for Netflix, adopting a new format that includes traditional commercial breaks, setting it apart from typical streaming content.

'WWE Monday Night RAW' is set to air weekly on the OTT platform under an unprecedented decade-long deal reportedly worth over $5 billion, underscoring the fact that Netflix has heavily invested in live and episodic content. With over 1,650 episodes in its storied legacy, RAW's move to Netflix brings hundreds more to the streaming giant. This shift not only offers a nostalgic treat for millennials but also introduces a new generation of viewers to its high-energy matches.

Not only that, the debut episode also featured a stunning announcement from the legendary Cena. The wrestler-turned-actor confirmed his participation in the 30-man Royal Rumble match set for February 1, 2025, as per Republic World. Cena's win would reportedly guarantee a title match at WrestleMania 41, but even without a victory, he could still headline the event by winning an Elimination Chamber match. If rumors are true, then a potential WrestleMania showdown between Cena and Cody Rhodes is also on the cards, with the latter defending his title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squid Game (@squidgamenetflix)

Back to 'Squid Game', Season 2 hit a monumental milestone with 68 million views, surpassing the 50.1 million record set by 'Wednesday' Season 1 in 2022, according to Netflix's Tudum. The cliffhanger finale has fans buzzing with theories about Season 3. One popular theory, reported by The Tab, suggests Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) could become the next Front Man. Clues point to parallels between Gi-hun and the current Front Man, Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), a former winner. Fans also note Gi-hun’s shifting morals, such as calling a revolt a "sacrifice," as well as a fortune-telling player ominously stating, "You’re here for a reason. You were drawn by destiny," fueling speculation.