‘Squid Game’ creator talks about the Season 2 cliffhanger with a ‘secret clue’ for the third season

‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk breaks down the shocking Season 2 finale cliffhanger that’s left fans reeling

The much-awaited 'Squid Game' Season 2 finale episode dropped a bombshell cliffhanger that left everyone on edge. As always, the series was filled with lies, deception, and intense stakes. But this time, the finale reached new heights, even shaking Gi-hun, aka Player 456 (played by Lee Jung-jae), to his core. Throughout the season, Gi-hun has been determined to end the deadly game, placing his trust in new Player 001—someone he believed was an ally.



Unfortunately, it’s soon revealed that Player 001 is actually the Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun) in disguise, pulling the strings behind the scenes. This betrayal leads Gi-hun into an unsuspecting partnership with Player 001 as they both work to recruit the other players for a rebellion against the game’s operators. The tension boils over as Gi-hun and his friends prepare for their final stand, having successfully killed a large portion of the guards and seizing weapons. But just when it seems they’re about to escape, the Front Man—still in disguise—crashes the rebellion. The shocking death of Gi-hun’s closest friend, Jung-bae (played by Lee Seo-hwan), hits Gi-hun hard, leaving him devastated and vengeful.

“I thought that would be the perfect place to end the story,” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Entertainment Weekly, explaining the decision to leave the season on such a painful note. “Gi-hun loses everything in that moment, and it marks another crucial character shift. It’s the best place to end the season.” Lee Jung-jae, who plays Gi-hun, was just as stunned by the brutal cliffhanger. "My first reaction was, 'how could you end the season at that point?' " he said, adding, "I think the audience would be dying to know what's going to happen next, and some may be very angry, actually. But I realized that a lot of people actually love bold cliffhangers."

For fans following Gi-hun’s journey since Season 1, Jung-bae’s loss hit especially hard. Their friendship provided some much-needed light amidst the darkness of the game. Jung-jae reflected on their bond, saying, "Whenever I shared scenes with Jung-bae, it was my opportunity to show the older Gi-hun, the side of past Gi-hun where he was more childish and more fun." However, Jung-bae's death is a major turning point for Gi-hun, and it’s bound to shape his actions going forward. As Jung-jae explained, “Maybe he will feel a little bit lost, or he doesn't know what to do next, or maybe he will become more furious and vengeful and really hate the host behind the game. I think the viewers, also, will be curious how changed a person Gi-hun would be in season 3.”

One thing 'Squid Game' has always been known for is its shocking deaths. Creator Dong-hyuk, however, sees these moments as part of the show’s secret joy. In an interview with AP, he admitted, “I was always smiling inside” while the world saw him saying goodbye to characters with a heavy heart. He further added, “Young people in their 20s and 30s are turning to online gambling and cryptocurrency, hoping to hit the jackpot because working hard doesn’t get them into the middle class anymore.”

As fans eagerly await the final season in 2025, many are left wondering how Gi-hun will cope with this traumatic event—and what twists the story will take next. Dong-hyuk hinted that this story is far from over, teasing that Season 3 will delve even deeper into the dark world of the 'Squid Game'. In a detailed interview with 'Variety', he teased, "At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious." He revealed that Gi-hun will see a huge change in himself when it comes to the third part, "You're going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2."

The creator also revealed a piece of interesting information on a secret clue in Season 2. "If you saw the hidden clip after the ending credits roll after the last episode of Season 2, if you watch that clip, it's going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you. I think that's all I can say, for now," he said. In the meantime, viewers will have to wait anxiously, knowing that the final chapter will be filled with even more twists and turns.