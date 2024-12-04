Sorry ‘Star Wars’ fans, ‘Skeleton Crew’s Neel is not who you think it is

Character of Neel in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' has led to a debate among fans

'Skeleton Crew' on Disney+ is a new take in the 'Star Wars' franchise offering an exciting coming-of-age story with a fresh perspective through the eyes of four children. But one thing has left fans in utter confusion. We're talking about the adorable Neel, an elephant-like alien who joins Wim on his accidental space adventure.

Neel, voiced by Robert Timothy Smith, is a young child, bluish in color, with the head of an elephant and a tuft of hair. He is a character so cute that you can barely take your eyes off him. However, it's not his adorableness that has viewers talking. 'Star Wars' fans believe that he might be the younger version of Max Rebo from 'Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi'.

Fans confuse Neel in 'Skeleton Crew' with Max Rebo

Max Rebo is an Ortolan in 'Star Wars' franchise (Lucasfilm)

The debate started shortly after the premiere of the show with many fans drawing comparisons between Neel and Max Rebo. Wait, you remember Max, right? The blue elephant is the beloved Ortolan musician from Jabba’s Palace. One of the fans on X posted a picture of Neel and wrote, "I’m most excited for Max Rebo Jr." Another fan wrote, "Little kid Max Rebo is adorable."

I’m most excited for Max Rebo Jr. pic.twitter.com/2rnno6TUMb — Indiana Old is Ready for Sonic 3 and CHRISTMAS🎄☃️ (@IndianaOld1899) December 3, 2024

"Little kid Max Rebo" is adorable.#SkeletonCrew — Michael A. Young (@RealMYoung23) December 3, 2024

"Wonder if this person is of Max Rebo's race," reads a similar comment. This comparison led to a fierce debate among fans, with some arguing that he couldn't be Max Rebo. An X user wrote, "Well, they might be co-species. With Neel being a species off-shoot. Remember Max Rebo doesn't have hands. He's just a head on a torso with legs, which act as arms as well. Neel has a full humanoid torso, arms and legs."

Wonder if this person is of Max Rebo's race https://t.co/umJhxbCmF1 pic.twitter.com/e49VB599Qg — Juan (@pengumaestro) December 3, 2024

Well, they might be co-species. With Neel being a species off-shoot. Remember Max Rebo doesn't have hands. He's just a head on a torso with legs, which act as arms as well. Neel has a full humanoid torso, arms and legs — TheGifPlays (@TheGifPlays) December 3, 2024

"Max Rebo is a Ortolan, that blue alien kid on Skeleton Crew is NOT a Ortolan. It’s a different alien," added another fan.

Max Rebo is a Ortolan, that blue alien kid on #SkeletonCrew is NOT a Ortolan. It’s a different alien pic.twitter.com/SqzsNHBaSv — That Junkman (@ThatJunkman) December 3, 2024

Here's why Neel in 'Skeleton Crew' isn't Max Rebo

A still from 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' (Disney)

Let's have the record straight- Neel isn't Max Rebo or a young version of him. Lucasfilm and 'Skeleton Crew' co-creator Christopher Ford clarified that Neel isn’t the same species as Max Rebo in an interview with Star Wars.

Moreover, Neel can't be young Max Rebo because events of 'Skeleton Crew' take place after 'Episode VI: Return of the Jedi'. He just happens to be another species that's blue in color and has the head of an elephant. And, we love him for his kind-hearted and cautious nature in the group of four.

Two episodes of 'Skeleton Crew' are now streaming on Disney+

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.