Sophie Turner's staggering six-figure salary for each 'GoT' episode pushed her net worth through the roof

As of 2024, Sophie Turner’s net worth comes mainly from her role as Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones' and smart investments

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Sophie Turner, 28, the talented British actress, has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her iconic roles in 'Game of Thrones' and the 'X-Men' franchise. Born on February 21, 1996, in Northampton, England, Turner began her acting career at the tender age of 3 with the Playbox Theatre Company. Her breakout role as Sansa Stark in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' catapulted her to fame, earning her Emmy and Saturn Award nominations.

As she prepares to star in her upcoming drama TV series 'Joan', fans are eager to learn more about her life and fortune. From her early days in the UK to her rise as a Hollywood star, to her upcoming show, Turner's net worth in 2024 stands at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Did Sophie Turner's breakout role in 'Game of Thrones' launch herself a successful career?

A still from 'Game of Thrones' (@netflix)

Sophie Turner's portrayal of Sansa Stark in HBO's 'Game of Thrones' was a defining moment in her career, catapulting her to global fame. The show's massive success, with 13.6 million viewers in its final season, solidified Turner's status as a leading lady. Her nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards and Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series at the Saturn Awards further cemented her reputation.

Turner earned approximately $175,000 per episode in the final seasons of 'Game of Thrones', according to Vogue making her one of the highest-paid cast members. With 73 episodes across eight seasons, Turner's total earnings from the show are estimated to be around $13 million. This significant paycheck contributed substantially to her current net worth of $10 million.

Sophie Turner's income extends beyond acting with major brand partnerships and investments

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in May 2019 but announced their separation and intention to divorce in September 2023 (Instagram@joejonas)

As the Global Brand Ambassador for Wella Professionals, Turner reportedly earns $1 million annually. Additionally, her partnership with luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is estimated to bring in an additional $2-3 million per year. Other brand deals, including collaborations with fashion brands and beauty companies, contribute an estimated $5-7 million to her annual income. Turner's personal life is also marked by smart financial decisions. She and her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, invested in a $14.7 million Los Angeles mansion in 2020. The couple also owned a $5.6 million New York City apartment, which they sold in 2022 for a reported $6.4 million profit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Turner's solo real estate ventures include a $4.9 million London flat, purchased in 2020, as reported by Clutch Points. These brand partnerships and investments significantly contribute to Turner's estimated $10 million net worth. Despite her recent divorce from Joe Jonas, Turner's professional future remains bright. She is focused on upcoming projects, including her starring role in the drama TV series 'Joan.'

What is 'Joan' about?

A still from 'Joan' (@netflix)

'Joan' is an upcoming drama TV series starring Sophie Turner in the lead role. This historical drama delves into the life of Joan of Arc, the legendary French heroine who led the French army to multiple victories during the Hundred Years' War. The series dives into Joan's transformation from a young peasant girl to a courageous warrior, emphasizing her spiritual journey, political intrigue, and the trials she faced.

With Turner at the center of it all, 'Joan' seems like a fresh and subtle portrayal of this iconic historical figure, shedding light on the difficulties and challenges she faced during a tumultuous era. In the US, Joan will be shown on the streaming service The CW Network from Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

'Joan' trailer