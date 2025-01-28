'Sister Wives' star Mykelti's wild joke on mom Christine Brown is giving us secondhand embarrassment

Christine was left red-faced as she described her bedroom chemistry to her friends and family.

'Sister Wives' stars Christine Brown and David Woolley had an extravagant fairytale wedding in Moab, Utah, which was exclusively featured on the reality show. The couple met on a dating site in 2022 and tied the knot on October 7, 2023. The special segment, which aired on December 8, featured Christine on a wedding dress shopping spree with her family. As per InTouchWeekly, as she tried out dresses, she walked in wearing a racy white lace gown that featured a V-shaped frontal design. This prompted her daughter, Mykelti Brown, to joke, “Your vagina looks really nice.”

"It looks like a vagina dress?” Christine asked as she made a V-shape with her hands. “Leave it to Mykelti. Mykelti will always say what everybody else does not want to say," Janelle Brown remarked during a confessional. Meanwhile, Christine during her own confessional, admitted, “This is a little bit beyond my comfort level and a little bit– a lot beyond...If it can be described just like that, I am not wearing this dress.” She stressed that she preferred flowers over the V-shaped embellishments. “I think he can find it without that," a friend quipped in response to Mykelti. "Let’s hope he can find it without that,” Mykelti added with a chuckle. The women had a good laugh with Christine oversharing that the couple shared hot chemistry in the bedroom.

On their first wedding anniversary in October, Christine gushed, "Gosh, I love you. It’s been incredible to have you [Woolley] as my partner. I feel so blessed to be married to you and I look forward to the rest of our lives together," as she shared a carousel of adorable snaps. In a chat with People magazine, Christine admitted that she felt relieved when she learned that Woolley did not have any preconceived notions about polygamous marriage. The 'Sister Wives' star was the first of the wives to end her spiritual union with ex-Kody Brown in November 2021.

"I told him everything, polygamy background," she explained. She shared that Woolley did not demand any kind of explanation about her previous marriage. "So I didn't have to explain polygamy, which is great because sometimes you explain polygamy, and guys think you have loose morals." Christine added that Woolley was not interested in an 'open marriage'. She praised him for being 'just solid' and 'real, real genuine.'

Christine also compared Woolley's courtship with ex-Kody's. "When I met and married Kody, we had a very different relationship," she explained. The reality star stated that because the Brown family patriarch was 'already married' they did not have a 'fun relationship'. She also disclosed that Woolley wasn't big on PDA at the start of their relationship. "He didn't hold my hand on the second date and we didn't kiss on the second date," she shared. But the couple's mutual attraction built a solid foundation before they tied the knot.