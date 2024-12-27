'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown revealed his 'favorite wife' during an emotional moment: "I'm not gonna..."

“She’s just the wonderful woman,” Kody Brown said about Meri Brown during an episode of Sister Wives.

For years, Kody Brown hasn’t held back from saying harsh things about his first wife, Meri Brown. He’s admitted to losing attraction to her and even dismissed the idea of having a real marriage with her. On the reality show 'Sister Wives' Season 19, Kody went on to claim that he realized right after their wedding that happiness together was never in the cards for them. However, in a surprising twist during the November 24 episode, Meri was taken aback when Kody broke down in tears while helping her relocate from Arizona to her home in Utah—calling her his “favorite ex-wife.”

As reported by E! News, Kody said, “Meri, it’s the end of an era. It was a great run, but I’m not gonna let it get me down.” Meri was taken aback by Kody's reaction and acknowledged that she is always amazed by his raw emotion. On the other hand, Kody shared details of his emotional journey, stating that he was now in the stage of grieving after the storm of anger from dealing with several divorces had finally passed. He said, “It’s just heartbreaking in a way. And I love the life I have, but it’s very different from the life I had three years ago. It seemed like everybody else went, ‘This isn’t important.’” However, Meri said, “He’s sobbing. He’s saying, ‘It’s the end of an era,’ and I’m thinking, ‘It didn’t have to be this way.’”

Earlier during the episode, Kody said, “She’s the favorite divorced wife. You’re the favorite ex-wife, Meri. That’s as easy as can be.” Meri jokingly said, “Finally, I can be the favorite!” The Sister Wives patriarch further gushed over her ex-wife and said, “Meri’s just on point today. She’s just the wonderful woman that I would have liked to have been married to. Meri changed after we got married, and it was a hard relationship until today. And that’s ironic.” Responding to this, Meri claimed, “Today has been good. It’s like we’re seeing parts of ourselves that we loved back in the day. I also don’t feel any regret about where we are now.”

However, the ex-sister wife was confused and wondered why Kody was suddenly expressing his feelings after he had firmly pushed her out of his life. When Meri thought back on the conclusion of their 35-year romance and 32-year marriage, she acknowledged the tumultuous journey of high hopes and heartbreaking setbacks that had characterized their time together. Speaking openly, she revealed that she is finally prepared to cut the emotional bonds that link her to Kody. Meri described her process of letting go as empowering and transformational, as reported by People Magazine.

While concluding her thoughts, Meri declared that she has no regrets about the decisions that brought her to this point. Meanwhile, Kody shifted his focus to the future and casually remarked that he wouldn’t feel awkward if Meri chose to remarry someday. Adding to this, Meri’s best friend Jenn humorously suggested Kody take on the role of flower girl at her next wedding. Without missing a beat, Kody, in a surprisingly serious tone, countered that he should be the one to walk Meri down the aisle. The pair shared a laugh at his unexpected suggestion as the episode drew to a close, as reported by Too Fab.