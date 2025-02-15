'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown flips the blame, says 'when I'm in love with woman, that's her fault'

One Reddit user wrote, “Can you imagine having no sense of culpability about anything at all? He must think he is absolutely perfect. That is so crazy.”

Kody Brown, the controversial star of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives,’ is once again making waves with his latest eyebrow-raising statement. During an October 2024 episode of the hit reality series, Kody took a perplexing stance on love, claiming that if he falls for a woman, it’s entirely her fault. In a confessional, she declared, "Don't blame me for not loving you. I was doing my duty. Blame yourself if I don't love you, OK?" But this wasn't even the most shocking part. The polygamist went on to elaborate, saying, "When I'm in love with a woman, that's her fault. So what happens when I'm not in love with a woman? Is that just my fault?”

As per Newsweek, he continued, "If I'm mad about a woman, want to serve her, passionate, want to rub her feet, want to carry in her groceries, if I want to buy her jewelry, if I want her to feel special all the time, if I'm in love with a woman, I think that's her fault." These comments came at a tense moment in the episode, when Kody met his first wife, Meri Brown, to discuss her decision to officially terminate their spiritual marriage after 32 years. Their legal marriage ended in 2014, and Kody tied the knot with Robyn Brown and adopted her children. Meri remained spiritually tied to him until their split became official in January 2023.

This is why Kody is Mad and his ego is shattered Christine left him. He wouldn't tell Christine he didn't want to be married to her, he would've strung her along just like he did Meri, except Christine didn't allow it.

Queen Christine!!!#sisterwives#tlc pic.twitter.com/WTv069lpoa — Mare (@blantonmm) January 1, 2024

Several angry web sleuths called out Kody on Reddit. One person wrote, “Can you imagine having no sense of culpability about anything at all? He must think he is absolutely perfect. That is so crazy.” Another user chimed in, “When he said blame yourself if I love you, and laughed….he’s a psychopath.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “This was one of his most unhinged rants. Now he expects us to believe he was in love with Christine…?”

One netizen agreed, “This whole exchange and even his talking heads made absolutely no sense whatsoever. It was even worse than word salad. It was like a run-on sentence that contradicted itself word after word. He’s lost his mind!” As if that was not enough, one person wrote, “‘When I’m in love with a woman, that’s her fault… So what happens when I’m not in love with a woman? Is that just my fault?’ Will someone ask Robyn what the fu*k he’s saying?” Another Reddit user added, “I don’t understand his point at all … how is it anyone’s fault if someone loves them, am I missing something?!”

“Love doesn’t matter to Me. Respect matters to me.” - Kody



And there you have it, the most honest words Kody could muster. It has been, and always will be, about power and control for him. He demands respect but refuses to give it in return. #SisterWives #SisterWivesTLC pic.twitter.com/2MCVGmQ69L — Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot🦠 (@oucrimsongirl) December 18, 2022

As per E! News, during the conversation, Kody suggested he could have ‘faked’ their relationship if necessary, but Meri wasn’t interested in pretending. She remarked, “Yeah, I’m not interested in faking a relationship.” While Kody insists he has no plans to marry again, he has made it clear where his devotion lies. He remarked, "I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her [Robyn]."