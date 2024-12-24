'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown shares 'creepy' video taken with daughter Maddie: "They're listening..."

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown recently shed light on a weird experience that creeped out her fans and well-wishers. She took to her Instagram page and shared more insights about a bizarre story in a video. In the clip, she talked about the possibilities of being heard by government organizations as well as major corporations.

“I’m one of those people who are always a little skeptical if my phone is listening to me. I’m like ‘Oh my God, they really are!' We were just talking about it last night. I wasn’t on my phone. And this morning PayPal sends me a coupon for ten dollars off Land’s End!” she started the video by saying.

The reality TV star further added, “I’m like ‘Oh my God, they really are!'” Soon after, Janelle's daughter Maddie interrupted her by saying, “Do you think that’s a coincidence or do you think they’re really listening?” Janelle who was in a state of surprise and shock went on to say, “They really are listening!” Shortly afterward, she repeated, “I didn’t even look at it on my phone. We were just talking about it last night.” The caption of the Instagram video read, “They are listening!”

In the blink of an eye, Janelle's comments section was flooded with tons of messages. Then, many social media users shared some eerie conspiracies as well as their personal experiences. One user asked, “The biggest question is….Who Are They?!" Followed by a second user who commented, "I trialed it once on something random, and an hour later it was in my ads and pages. They're listening alright." Another user added, “It is so crazy! We were watching Everybody Loves Raymond, and the next day, my husband started seeing info about the cast members. So creepy! Happy first day of school to the kiddos!” A fourth commenter shared, “I have ‘Thought’ about things without speaking out loud, and sure enough, I’ll get something advertised about what I thought!!! Now that’s really scary!!” A fifth fan shared, "Oh whatever you mentioned, you can guarantee it’ll either show up on Facebook. I will show up on your phone somewhere. It is crazy so you’ll be very careful what you talk about."

Lately, Janelle has been working hard and building her house in North Carolina. Just a few days ago, she shared a small glimpse of her new home on her Instagram page. At the time of writing, her house is in the early stages of work. "Not West Virginia but my new home😀. Finally putting down some permanent roots. Doesn’t look like much yet but it will 💪🏻. I like the wild feel that it has now and we are planning for many acres to stay that way for the benefit of the wildlife. @taedafarms," she wrote in the caption of the video. Since her separation from her husband Kody Brown, Janelle has been focusing on her interests like making her dream home. She decided to move from Arizona to North Carolina to live closer to her daughter Maddie. According to a report by Cheat Sheet, the mother of six paid somewhat around $300,000 to buy 156 acres of land in Chocowinity, a small town that is 30 minutes away from Greenville, North Carolina.