'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown sells late son Garrison's home 9 months after his tragic death

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown has found a buyer for her late son Garrison Brown's house! As per In Touch, Janelle has sold her late son Garrison's Arizona house. After Garrison's sudden demise, his mother Janelle was named the executor of Garrison’s real estate property. It has been reported by the media outlet that Janelle sold the Flagstaff property for a whopping $388,650 earlier this month on December 26. The buyer gave a downpayment of $60k.

For those living under a rock, Garrison's house was initially put on sale for $425,000, in September but the price of the house was lowered several times. The next month, Janelle reduced the price of the home to $389,900. The real house property was listed under contract on November 26. The 1400-square-foot home was purchased by Garrison in 2021 for $329,000. In the past, the house has also been featured in an episode of the TLC reality show 'Sister Wives.'

When we talk about the stunning property, consists of four bedrooms and two bathrooms. In addition to this, it also includes a gas fireplace, air conditioning, two parking spots, vinyl floors, and laundry. The gorgeous place also has a small fenced courtyard and a fenced backyard. According to a report by The US Sun, Garrison's father Kody Brown didn't play any role in the home sale and other proceedings.

In March 2024, Janelle and Kody Brown announced the sad news of Garrison's death on social media. Then, the former couple issued a joint statement on Instagram that read, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

The exes' late son Garrison took his own life by committing suicide on March 4, 2024. He died from a gunshot wound. At the time of his death, Garrison was only 25 years old. His lifeless body was discovered by his younger brother Gabe the next day. As per a report acquired by The US Sun, Gabe informed the police authorities that his elder brother Garrison "had been struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse." On the other hand, Janelle told the authorities that Garrison stopped texting the night before his suicide and sent "troubling messages." She further stated that she "should have gotten Garrison help in the past."

Garrison and his father Kody had a complex relationship for many years. The father-son duo engaged in a fiery clash after Garrison refused to follow Kody's rigid rules during the Covid-19 pandemic. Garrison and Kody also had a falling out due to Kody's full-time living situation with his fourth wife, Robyn Brow,n and their five kids as Kody barely spent any time with his other wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and his children with them.