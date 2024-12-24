'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown once had a very eerie experience at Disney World: "There was a cold..."

Earlier this year in January, Janelle decided to make what is usually a magical trip. However, the popular theme park turned out to be a ghost town.

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown opened up about her eerie experience at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Janelle has been living her life to the fullest since parting ways with her ex-husband Kody Brown. Earlier this year in January, she decided to make what is usually a magical trip. However, the reality TV star's time at the popular theme park turned out to be a walk through a ghost town due to the heavy rain and the marathon organized at the park.

She took to Instagram and penned, "Savanah and I made another January trek to Disney World. We had so much fun last year...there was a cold snap and we froze. Today it’s POURING rain and we are drenched. I am glad we planned ahead and brought our rain ponchos and umbrellas with us!" The picture featured the mother of six posing in front of Cinderella's castle, wearing a black poncho and holding an umbrella.

Recounting her time at the amusement park, Janelle stated that she and Savanah took several rides including one inspired by Jerry Bruckheimer's popular film franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean. "Savanah and I had our own boat at pirates. That has never happened to me ever!" she shared. When asked by her fans about the Guardians of the Galaxy ride, she shared it was one of her favorites.

Many in the comments section also claimed that they spotted her at the theme park but decided not to disturb her. A person wrote, "We saw you and Savannah at Epcot in January. We want to say 👋 Hi, but we didn't to respect your privacy. We love you and your family. Praying for those hard steps and cheering you on for the wonderful triumphant steps." Another fan echoed, "We were there at the same time! I saw you all at Animal Kingdom while my granddaughter and I walked around waiting for all of our other family members to ride the Pandora ride. I hope you all had as much fun as we did." A comment also read, "We must have crossed paths. We went to Old Town in Kissimmee, FL. It's a great place to hang out for a day or two."

A trip to Disney World is always a fun and enchanting experience, regardless of the fact whether you are visiting the magical theme park for the first time or the tenth time. From the looks of it, it seems Janelle has found the secret to finding the park empty. While the heavy rain might have dampened the fun a little it surely beats having to stand hours in long queues. With the holiday season around the corner, the 55-year-old is going to be spending time with Savanah and her children again.