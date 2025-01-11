'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown calls Kody 'manipulating' for playing favorites amid family drama

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown is sharing some insights about her marriage to her ex-husband Kody Brown! In the official trailer of 'Sister Wives' Season 18, Janelle candidly spoke about her decision to leave the plural marriage. For those wondering, Janelle called it quits with the Brown family patriarch in December 2022 and the pair's divorce was finalized in August 2023. Janelle and Kody were never legally married but they two had a spiritual marriage way back in 1993.

At the beginning of the trailer, Kody told Janelle, “You have cheated me out of my family," to which she angrily responded by saying, “You are now pushing me out the door." On the other hand, Kody didn't agree with Janelle's viewpoint. As per People magazine, Janelle further added, “I think you’re manipulating.” Following the heated discussion, we heard a door slam and Kody seemed in a rush to leave the room. In her response, Janelle said, "You stay and talk." When Kody decided to ignore Janelle, she said, "f**k you."

In a scene from the trailer, Christine Brown also revealed the exact reason behind the dissolution of her marriage with Kody. “I left Kody cause I could see he had favorites,” she shared in a private confessional. In another clip, Kody can be seen giving a back massage to Robyn. During a separate confessional, Meri Brown echoed the same sentiments and said, "I’ve heard Kody refer to us as friends,” instead of wives.

At the end of Season 17, the fans learned about the status of Kody's plural marriages with Meri and Janelle in an explosive One on One episode. At that point, it was revealed that both Meri and Janelle had ended their marriages with Kody. As of this moment, Robyn Brown is Kody's only remaining wife. Christine has started a new chapter of her life after her separation from Kody and she went on to marry her David Woolley in 2023.

Now, it seems like Kody is done with his family drama and feuds. In the most recent episode of the TLC reality series, Kody expressed his desire to leave everything behind and move to Europe, according to People magazine. While having a chat with his wife Robyn, Kody said, "I got an itch to move so bad, just to get away from the energy of it all." Along with this, he also mentioned that he wants to start over again without the weight of his past mistakes.

“I got to get out of here because this isn't going to work for me, because all the memory, all the energy of it, I just don't know. And here’s the stupid thing. I've got kids in college, kids in grade school but I want to move to Europe. I want to get away from this where I can't see it or be bombarded by it or feel it anymore," he further added. At the time of writing, Kody and Robyn live in Flagstaff, Arizona. As per The US Sun, the couple resides in a $2.1 million house which they purchased in October 2024. Up until now, Kody has not officially moved out of Arizona but there is a possibility that he might settle down in Europe soon.