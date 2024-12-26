'Sister Wives' star Garrison Brown’s roommate reveals she heard a strange sound the night he died

"I'm sorry I didn't check on him last night," Garrison Brown’s roommate said while talking about him.

'Sister Wives' star Garrison Brown was deeply loved and will always hold a special place in the hearts of his family and fans. Known for his kindness and connection to Kody Brown’s polygamous family, his sudden passing just weeks before what would have been his 26th birthday left a void in everyone's heart. The cause of Garrison’s death was reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sending shockwaves. In the aftermath, one of Garrison’s three roommates came forward, breaking her silence and sharing that she heard some unusual sound coming from his room the night he tragically passed away.

A screenshot of Garrison Brown in Narnia on May 20, 2019. (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @robertthebrown)

Following a brief investigation at the scene, a police officer contacted Garrison’s roommate, Cheyenne, and asked if she was near her home. When she told him she wouldn’t be returning to the house for the day, he explained the situation over the call. He told her that Garrison had taken his own life the previous night. In shock and disbelief, Cheyenne burst into tears, as reported by OK! Magazine. She said, "Oh my god. I heard something last night and I didn't think anything about it. It must have been eight or nine o'clock ... I heard something and it sounded like a pop gun. Like it was really quiet."

However, Cheyenne noted that the sound didn't seem to her like an original firearm. She didn't think much about it at the time because it felt more like a toy. The mystery surrounding Garrison's death was further complicated when she disclosed that he had been battling alcoholism and the crippling guilt that accompanied it. "I'm sorry I didn't check on him last night," she said. Another roommate of Garrison, Addison Miele, shared his thoughts on the loss of the 'Sister Wives' star, revealing that Garrison had been dealing with deep depression and would drink heavily every night. Miele confirmed that Garrison never voiced any serious thoughts of suicide, only making casual, exaggerated jokes about the topic.

As reported by Us Weekly, Miele said, “All I have to say is that he was a wonderful person with nothing but positivity to give to others. He helped me greatly when I needed a place to stay. He was a good friend and a good landlord. He is a good person and someone I look up to.” Several hours before his passing, Garrison’s mother, Janelle Brown, became increasingly worried after he sent an unusual message in the family group chat, leaving a sense of unease among his loved ones. “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” he wrote. Janelle soon realized he had gone silent on the text thread after that.

During a September interview, Janelle revealed she had no idea her son was struggling so deeply. She shared that substance abuse likely played a role in his state of mind, though he never displayed extreme sadness as he was always funny and optimistic. Janelle also noted that Garrison had a promising career path he was excited about, a fulfilling life, and a close circle of friends. Toward the end, he made a point to stay connected with loved ones and even adopted another cat. Janelle believes many young men face mental health challenges that often go unnoticed and unaddressed, as reported by People Magazine.