'Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown claims husband Kody has a 'murder face' that terrifies their kids: "I hate..."

Robyn during the October 27 episode of their TLC reality show, opened up about her husband’s intense facial expressions.

'Sister Wives’ star Robyn Brown during the October 27 episode of their TLC reality show, opened up about her husband Kody Brown’s intense facial expressions, which she amusingly referred to as his 'murder face.' Robyn remarked, “I call it his murder face. I hate it…You can not use the murder face on the kids. He is like, ‘Get in your pajamas.’ I am like, ‘That is too scary, take it back a notch. Lift the eyebrows.’”

The revelation came during a larger discussion about Kody’s demeanor, with his former wives and Robyn reflecting on how his intense expressions have impacted their family dynamics. Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife who ended their spiritual marriage in 2022, noted, “He really doesn’t seem like the happy person he used to be.” Whereas, Janelle Brown remarked, “Kody is always been kind of intense. Even when he is just talking seriously, he tends to have this face.”

Kody too reflected on the same. As per reports, he shared, “I am angry…It’s not that I am grumpy or yelling or doing something. It's that I have rest a--hole face.” As Kody’s plural marriages crumbled— with Christine leaving in 2021 and Janelle and Meri following the same path soon— Robyn found herself forced into a monogamous relationship with Kody, which is a far cry from the plural marriage she once imagined and agreed to. The transition took a toll on Robyn’s mental health as it came as a big shock.

As per E! News, in a recent episode, she shared, “I feel really powerless, and I feel it's just more of my dream slipping away…It's more of what I hoped for slipping away. I just don't know how to let it go.” Despite her hopes that Kody might reconcile with his other wives, he made it clear that he has moved past those relationships. He remarked, “Whatever I have done in these marriages, they are done…Whatever happened between me and them, I am done. I am not going to fix it with Meri. I am not going to try and fix it with Janelle anymore. She is done with me.” Robyn has been vocal about how difficult it is for her to accept this new dynamic. She said, “This is not what I wanted for my life. I am just sort of stuck.”

Despite her struggles, she assured Kody that she would not leave him and 'always stick with' him. Meanwhile, in a confession, Kody reflected on Robyn’s disappointment and shared, “I must have sold her something special because she came in wanting to be part of this special thing. And now that it is falling apart, it is messing with her.”