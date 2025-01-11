'Sister Wives' Meri Brown revealed a hilarious beauty secret about Kody, fans call him a 'hot mess'

Kody has been using a beauty hack to make himself appear younger and attractive on the reality show.

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown has been perpetually 'touchy' about his curly locks, the reality star is obsessed with maintaining a fuller mane. Kody fears he might end up bald like his brothers and hence wears clip-in hair extensions. According to TVshowsace, his ex-wife Meri Brown confirmed the same while going live on TikTok, when a fan asked about Kody's weird hairstyles and if he used extensions, she replied, "No I mean, look at his hair. You can tell there are no extensions… but I will tell you, at one point, he did."

Meri went on to narrate that while they were filming in Las Vegas the Brown family patriarch had a haircut that went too short. And to salvage his pride on the show he wore extensions during one season, however, she couldn't remember which one. The revelation was immediately picked up on Reddit for discussion, fans mocked his decision labeling it a 'hot mess'. "Oh my !!!! That is awful idk how I didn’t notice that I’ve rewatched the show 10 times," one fan laughed. "I didn’t either and I think it’s because his hair in general was just a hot mess at all times," another fan chimed.

What's up with #Kody_Brown 's hair? Some people lose their hair. Just own it. It's 2022. Bald is beautiful. Long hair or that ridiculous mohawk (on a father of 18 no less) looks silly. He's 53 not a teenager. Plenty to focus on of way more importance (like his family problems.) pic.twitter.com/i9ZhOc9Cvr — Sunny in the Orange and Green (@MySunkissed64) October 10, 2022

"I think it was season 3 and the 1:1 camera talking parts of season 2 that they film after the season ends. He got a haircut when they moved to Vegas that was either too short or just really bad and it would mess with the continuity," an online user noted referring to the season Kody got a haircut. "They weren’t real extensions. The show had him wear them for taping one of the shows around the time they moved to Vegas. They all joke about it in one of the tell-all episodes because they look silly," a fan recalled.

I’ve spent half of my life watching kody try to hang on to these tendrils of hair. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/STdi2NNviR — Ryne Bailey (@ryanbailey25) August 21, 2023

As per TVshowsace, the father of 18 has sported several unique hairstyles on the reality show, starting with straightened hair, then moving on to curls. He then experimented with light brown highlights, a ponytail, and a sleek undercut. As his hairline receded Kody styled two curly tendrils falling over his face to cover his balding crown. In a Reddit discussion thread fans then speculated that the TLC star has been using hair extensions.

"All I can say is why does Kody's hair look fuller on the couch in interviews, then in regular scenes we get this and in the real something even worse.. he totally has hair extensions he's clipping in on the couch interviews," a fan observed. "I bet when he gets a haircut (trim) he saves all the hair clippings," an internet user mocked. "Kody is so vain. It's a shame that he pays more time, love, and thought on his hair than he does on his children and grandchildren," a fan criticized.

About my hair.....

I think it gets worse in episodes to come.

Um, uh..... sorry.😒#SisterWives — Kody Brown (@realkodybrown) January 28, 2019

During one of the season 19 episodes in December Kody was seen wearing a hairnet and joking that his mane needs a 'lot of work', "Everybody always wants to give me crap about my hair, but I have to do a lot of work to take care of this hair." According to People, the scene took place when he went on a 'man trip' with his brothers. "I need it to be pretty and then the hairnet helps the curls," Kody told the cameras later while discussing his beauty hack. He also confessed to blow-drying his hair as part of his daily routine.