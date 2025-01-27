Sister Wives' Meri Brown once hinted at being 'fully manipulated' in cryptic post: "I'll find my..."

Meri and Kody Brown had legally divorced in 2014 but chose to remain united spiritually until 2023.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown—the first wife to get into a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown—was the last to dissolve her 'spiritual union' in January 2023. The reality star's relationship had been on the rocks since 2021. "Sometimes you're being fully manipulated and you know it," she hinted at the time in a cryptic Instagram post. "Don't worry. Power stance is on! I'm brave, I'm strong, I'm courageous, and I will do this! I will find my tribe, the people who will stand with me and not push against me. Those are the people that matter," she further posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri (@therealmeribrown)

In the picture, Meri donned a dark blue and brown t-shirt with the word 'Brave' emblazoned on it, bearing a focused look. As per People magazine, the post came during an intense period of grief— her beloved mother Bonnie Ahlstrom had passed away 'suddenly'. After her death, the TLC star re-invested her time and money into her family business. She penned on Instagram, "After being closed for two months since the passing of my sweet mom, today we welcome our first guests to the B&B." Meri shared that she was proud to have friends who assisted her in reopening Lizzie's Heritage Inn, a bed and breakfast in Utah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri (@therealmeribrown)

"Y'all, it takes a village! As much as I want to be independent and strong, I don't always feel like I am. I have my people to lean on, and lean on them I do! So grateful, so blessed!" she wrote. During this period Meri also discussed her difficult marriage with Kody. She said, "We are in a place where we're just figuring out where we are." The couple, legally divorced in 2014, had chosen to remain united spiritually as Kody entered a polygamous marriage with Christine, Janelle, and Robyn. Meri sought a spiritual divorce via the church in 2022, however, Kody vehemently opposed her decision.

Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Christine Brown from 'Sister Wives' at the grand opening of 'Dancing With the Stars' on April 13, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ethan Miller)

According to E! News, Kody refused to 'acknowledge the authority' of the church leaders. "The damage was done so badly that we're not going to reconcile no matter what," he said on their reality show. "And so however, we are made accountable to God, I don't want to be accountable to this church and all their BS." However, at the same time, he admitted that their marriage was done with, "I needed her just to go away because it just took forever for her to finally realize it's been done and over for years."

Meri hence requested the church to release her on the grounds of 'abandonment'. "I know he doesn't like that word," she said, "because he doesn't feel like he abandoned me. I feel like he did." She argued that Kody had essentially ignored her until she decided to go "so that he could say, 'My hands are clean.'"