'Sister Wives' Kody Brown has a plan to escape the family drama forever: “I got an itch to move.."

“I got to get out of here because this isn't going to work for me, because all the memory, all the energy of it, I just don't know,” he said.

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is ready to leave behind his children and ex-wives. In an all-new episode of the popular reality show, the Brown family patriarch confessed to feeling regretful about his broken 'spiritual' marriages. As per People, Kody wants to pack his bags and move to Europe, “I want to get away from this where I can't see it or be bombarded by it or feel it anymore,” he said during the confessional. “I got an itch to move so bad, just to get away from the energy of it all,” he added.

However, in the episode, Robyn encouraged her husband to patch up with his ex-wives but Kody wasn't buying the idea. “I got to get out of here because this isn't going to work for me, because all the memory, all the energy of it, I just don't know,” he continued. “And here’s the stupid thing. I've got kids in college, kids in grade school — but I want to move to Europe.” He explained that he wasn't on cordial terms with his exes, especially Janelle, who he said, “wants to do things different than what I want to do.” He added referencing his third ex-wife, “We’re just not matching up."

Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Christine Brown from "Sister Wives" at "Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas" on April 13, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ethan Miller)

In a September exclusive with People, Kody admitted to doing things differently if given a second chance, “There's even the regret of the divorce — Meri, Janelle, and Christine — those divorces and being angry during those divorces,” he reflected. “Sure, I regret that stuff.” According to Too Fab, the TLC star previously confessed to being 'terrible' with his exes, Kody recalled being in a "f--k and fight type of relationship" with his first three wives. "[I] didn't even know I was in terrible relationships," he said during a 'Sister Wives' episode in October. "You don't know you're in a bad relationship."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

He further labeled his equation with Robyn as 'normal' saying, "You just think you're in a normal relationship because all your friends have the same problem until you're in a normal relationship that has deep emotional intimacy instead of the [butting heads]," he added. However, he went on to blame his other three ex-wives for their marriage debacle, "Don't blame me for not loving you. I was doing my duty," he said during the confessional. "Blame yourself if I don't love you, okay?" Christine was the first to announce her separation in 2021, she said in a statement that they would "continue to be a positive presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family"

It set a chain reaction in the Brown family and Janelle quit her spiritual bond with Kody soon after in December 2022. "If [Christine] hadn't left, I might've stayed," the Plexus ambassador told People in an exclusive in August 2023. Following this first wife, Meri also ended her polygamous marriage with Kody in January 2023, "A lot goes into the decision to terminate a 33-year marriage," she said. "I do wish we had some conversations earlier. But I can’t live my life with regret."