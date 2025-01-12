'Sister Wives’ fans think Kody Brown is having a ‘mental breakdown’: “He looked totally...”

A Reddit user said, "...They’ve all been hiding his mental condition for years in my opinion. The kids though aren’t interested in getting dragged...”

Kody Brown, the controversial patriarch of 'Sister Wives,' has always been a polarizing figure, but recent fan observations suggest he might be grappling with more than just the hurdles of plural marriage. Fans are speculating that Kody could be experiencing a “mental breakdown,” citing his erratic behavior and prominent personality changes. On Reddit, one person wrote, "Anyone else thinks Kody is either having a mental breakdown now because of everything that’s happened, or started having one and that’s why Christine, Janelle, and Meri left because his personality changed so much before they left, or is it just him getting older and wanting to settle down, or he’s always been this way?”

Many fans agree that Kody’s personality has shifted drastically in recent years. One Reddit user wrote, “He seems to be manic and the episode that really demonstrated that he cracked, was the one where he did the presentation that they should move…They’ve all been hiding his mental condition for years in my opinion. The kids though aren’t interested in getting dragged…” In agreement, someone else added, “I definitely think he’s always been this way, but the ‘fame’ and money just amplified it. He seems to thrive on control and attention, and once the spotlight hit, it only made those traits more extreme. It’s like the cracks were always there, but now they’re impossible to ignore.”

Kody's blank stare after Janelle absolutely MURDERS any hope of her and Robyn ever being friends 💀 #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/AFXGCFu5io — Reality Amanda (@RealityTVSauce) November 4, 2024

As if this was not enough, another user added, “Kody was used to having 4 wives dote on him and give him constant praise. Same with all of their children. Now he’s the reality TV man villain, and most of his children are low or no contact, and 3 wives have left him. He has to brag up Robyn to try and feed that hungry ego.” Viewers were quick to empathize with the emotional toll this lifestyle has taken on Kody. Other Reddit users added, “I do think he is having a mental health change in the past few years, or at least the problem amplified. You can see it in his eyes for sure.”

Moreover, Kody’s emotional state was further showcased in an episode where he helped Meri move to Utah. As per Today, in a poignant scene, Meri reflecting on her new chapter, described it as the "final" moment before officially leaving behind her life in Flagstaff. Kody in an effort to bid goodbye to Meri tried to find the right words. He remarked, "OK, all right…Meri, it’s the end of an era. It was a great run, but I’m not going to let it get me down."

Meri, surprised by Kody’s emotional overflow, remarked, "It always blows me away that you get emotional like this. I just don’t understand." Kody explained his regret and how he was about to lose something which was pretty great during one time of his life. Their bittersweet exchange highlighted the complexities of their relationship.