'Sister Wives' fans are certain one co-star always had Robyn feeling intimidated: "She's just afraid..."

Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out subtle moments that explain why Robyn feels intimidated by one of Kody's ex-wives.

The unique family dynamics on TLC's 'Sister Wives' have long entertained fans as they kept up with Kody Brown and his four wives. As time passed, Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown called it quits, leaving Kody with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. While the couple is seen adjusting to their new lifestyle, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out subtle moments that explain why Robyn feels intimidated by Janelle.

(L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show 'Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Live on Stage' at the Hollywood Theatre at the MGM Grand Hotel. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

Season 18 of the TLC show particularly had fans sharing their two cents on Reddit. A fan noted, "Has anyone considered Robyn is afraid to take on Janelle? In her talking head segments, she freely mentions Christine and Meri, but rarely does she ever mention Janelle. Janelle’s boys, yes, but Janelle seems to be off-limits. Robyn is intimidated by Janelle’s smarts, independence, and ability to keep her emotions in check. She knows Kody respects Janelle and absolutely knows Janelle could cut her to shreds in a verbal tug-of-war... Just think of the balls Janelle had to confront Kody with the F-word."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

In response, a netizen argued, "I think she's just afraid of Janelle calling her out because she knows Janelle has always had her number." Another chimed, "There's a reason Kody calls Janelle the Teflon queen. He can't make shit stick because he has nothing on her. But I bet she has enough on him to blow his life up."

Janelle and Robyn have always had a rocky relationship, often seen being cold to one another, as per ScreenRant. Janelle, who is a decade older than Robyn, struggled to find common ground with her when she joined the family. While not openly contentious, their relationship has been strained, partly due to Janelle’s concerns over Robyn’s control of the family’s finances. The ladies have never made significant efforts to improve their bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

While the duo might not be on the best terms, Janelle is leaving no stone unturned to make sure her rights are protected as she lawyers up to safeguard her portion of the Flagstaff, Ariz, property that she shares with Kody, as reported by People magazine. In the January 19 episode of 'Sister Wives,' Janelle shared with Christine during a video call that she had hired a lawyer to protect her share of the Coyote Pass property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown Woolley (@christine_brownsw)

Christine, curious, asked, "Okay, so really the question I wanted to ask you and I’ve been dying to ask… Coyote Pass?" Janelle responded, "I actually hired a lawyer. I've found one and I put the retainer down, and basically, I’m just going to be going for separation of assets." She also expressed frustration with Kody’s lack of action, adding, "Nothing’s happening. I've asked Kody, like, what about selling it? What about all these things? He’s like, 'Well, I don't know. I don't know. Maybe you should talk to Meri.'"