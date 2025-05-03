Even AGT’s Simon Cowell had a reality check — but this judge missed the memo and took things too far

Think ‘AGT’ star Simon Cowell is TV's most hated judge? There's one A-lister who made him look like a saint

Simon Cowell is often known to be the most blunt judge on 'America's Got Talent', who doesn't mince his words and tells people things as they are. However, audiences who might have just started watching 'AGT' might not realize just how much worse Cowell was in earlier seasons of reality shows. In one such episode of 'The X Factor', an 86-year-old mother-in-law accompanied her daughter-in-law to her audition. Midway through the performance, Cowell started laughing, and as the performance ended, the British judge just said, "It was a bit lifeless," as the judges gave a no.

However, once the duo were out, the mother-in-law couldn't accept the fact that Cowell laughed during the performance. She went back in to confront Cowell as she resonated the sentiments of every reality show contestant of the early 2010s. "You laughed," Cowell heard this and apologized, but the lady interjected as she said, "No, Simon, you want to alter your ways. Listen, Simon, you think you're better than anybody. You were ignorant, Simon."

Well, Cowell did alter his ways. Fortunately for everyone, he discovered the optimal level of directness. However, the same can't be said about Piers Morgan, who served as a judge on 'America's Got Talent' Seasons 1 through 6. Morgan has come a long way since his 'AGT' day, as the 60-year-old English broadcaster has established a career for himself in the journalism industry and is doing quite well as reported by Fandom. However, that wasn't always the case.

Morgan's time as a judge on 'AGT' is often regarded as a dreaded time. While the audience may have loved him for his bluntness and abrasive attitude since it makes for good entertainment, the contestants didn't feel the same. Since this was the time Cowell wasn't a part of the judges' panel, Morgan acted as the driving force of 'AGT.' However, it was clear that Morgan had no interest in "finding America's next voice or million-dollar act" but to "boost his own career," as reported by Collider.

That said, Cowell and Morgan together were a recipe for disaster but also a recipe for great TRP. On one episode of 'Britain's Got Talent​', the duo started fighting amongst themselves instead of giving input to the contestant. This is quite hilarious, even though the fight got quite heated as the two kept talking. One person on the YouTube video of the episode hilariously added, "They should have Gordon Ramsay be the 3rd person."