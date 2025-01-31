Shirtless Dog the Bounty Hunter serves up major dad energy as he grooves in throwback video

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Duane Chapman takes the credit for being the best father, and his children constantly adore him for his supportive side. In 2020 Dog's daughter Lyssa Chapman shared a fun and spontaneous side of the A&E star on Instagram. As per Hollywood Life, the now-deleted throwback clip showcased the then 62-year-old crooning and dancing wearing nothing but denim dungarees exposing his bare muscles and tattoos. As he grooved in the Christmas video, his signature blond tresses were wild and open. The reality star held a walking as a prop and occasionally used it as a guitar and microphone. “Happy Father's Day Dad. Thanks to God for picking me to be your daughter, and Thank you, for picking me as your favorite child!” Lyssa wrote in the caption. “Love you!” she added with the hashtags, “#DaddysGirl” and “#MyDAD.”

In February 2023, Lyssa posted a father-daughter photo to honor his birthday, she boasted again of being his 'favorite child' in the sentimental post. "Happy birthday to my Dad. My dad has helped so many people in his life and I’m so proud to be his daughter. He has the biggest heart and even bigger muscles. I hope you have the best year ever. Love your favorite child." In 2015 the businesswoman called her father a 'badass' while celebrating his legacy on Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day to this badass man right here! Love you, Dad," wrote. According to People, Lyssa is the daughter of Dog and his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain, the couple were married from 1982 to 1991.

In 2022, Dog regretted missing Lyssa's wedding to her partner Leiana Evensen in Hawaii, the ceremony was an intimate affair. Dog, however, FaceTimed his daughter on her big day. "He was of course on the phone with me all morning and during. We FaceTimed him a bunch. He was there in spirit and also electronically," the 35-year-old revealed at the time. She further explained that it was a tough time for her father to cope with grief after Beth's death. The senior Chapman had many sentimental recollections of Hawaii, and he had no desire to revisit them. "It's really, really hard for him to come back to Hawaii", she added. Lyssa also disclosed that it was a hard time for Dog to accept her choice of life partner.

"I don't want to put words in his mouth because I don't know what his exact feelings about it are, but he's never shown me anything other than support," Lyssa stated. "I still can't believe I am lucky enough to be by your side. In life, in love, in adventure, in sickness and in health," the reality star's partner wrote on Instagram alongside their wedding pictures. Leiana gushed about her wife and confessed to falling deeper in love every day. The couple posed with colorful flower head crowns and wore a combination of blue-white outfits.

Duane Chapman at bail agents convention 2006. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Coomber)

"My dad's always just loved me and it's not been something we talk about," she said. "I think it's really hard for people who are Christian and do have that belief that marriage belongs to a man and a woman. But when your daughter falls in love with someone and you love that person, you can't just say you don't believe in it," Lyssa concluded.