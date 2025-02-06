Sharon Stone makes Ellen uncomfortable over a love scene she’d rather forget: "We were..."

Ellen DeGeneres thought she had left an uncomfortable movie scene in the past—until Sharon Stone brought it up on live TV

I'm sure we all know Sharon Stone from 'Basic Instinct'. However, for the unversed, in 2000, she starred in the TV movie 'If These Walls Could Talk 2' alongside Ellen DeGeneres. The film follows LGBTQ couples across different time periods, with one segment featuring Sharon Stone and Ellen DeGeneres as a couple in an intimate scene. However, DeGeneres was uncomfortable filming it, as she was dating the late Anne Heche at the time—one of the movie’s directors and writers. In an interview with The New York Times, DeGeneres admitted that she argued with Heche for months about the scene before finally agreeing to do it.

She explained, “It’s a different side of me… There’s a sexuality about me that people haven’t seen…I fought Anne for months, saying I wouldn’t do the love scene. She was like, ‘It’s Sharon Stone.’ I said: ‘I won’t do the scene. I’m not getting naked. I’m not going to kiss somebody else.’” Despite her discomfort, DeGeneres eventually understood that the scene was important for the story. So, she set aside her feelings and filmed it. Years later, in 2003, Stone appeared on 'The Ellen Show' and brought up their scene together, making DeGeneres visibly uncomfortable again. Stone joked, “Alright, she said she wanted to meet me. And I said, ‘Is that what you say about everybody you’ve been naked in bed with?’”

Sharon Stone attends the 'Knights Of Charity Gala' Photocall at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on July 22, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki)

At that time, DeGeneres had reportedly been advised not to talk about her sexuality on television, so she appeared uneasy. Stone continued, “Cause, you know, we were naked in bed together.” DeGeneres quickly responded, “That’s right, that was on HBO. I remember that now.” She wanted to make sure the audience understood that Stone was referring to their movie scene, not anything personal. Stone added, “I usually have to remind people,” and DeGeneres, trying to lighten the moment, responded, “You know what she’s meaning by that.” DeGeneres then explained why Stone’s comment had made her uncomfortable, trying to clear up any confusion for the audience, as reported by FandomWire.

DeGeneres is known for making her guests feel uneasy on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', but there have been times when she was the one feeling uncomfortable. One awkward moment was in 2019, when actress Dakota Johnson appeared on the show, leading to an awkward exchange. Ellen mentioned not being invited to Dakota's 30th birthday party, to which Dakota responded, "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited." She explained that she had extended an invitation, but Ellen didn't attend. This candid correction left Ellen momentarily at a loss for words, creating a tense atmosphere during the interview, as reported by Tyla.

Another moment occurred in 2008 when Ryan Seacrest appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to celebrate Ellen's birthday. During the segment, Seacrest presented Ellen with a bingo game set as a gift. As they checked the gift, Seacrest discovered a small, cylindrical object in the package. Mistaking it for an adult item, he became visibly flustered and attempted to hide it, saying, "I don't know what that is." Ellen, realizing the misunderstanding, burst into laughter and clarified that it was a bingo marker. The mix-up led to a humorous yet awkward moment on the show, as reported by Nick Swift.