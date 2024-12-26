'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran once brutally fat-shamed 'The View' host: "With those jeans..."

Enjoying the status of a cultural phenomenon, ABC's talk show 'The View' has been entertaining viewers ever since it made its premiere in 1997. With its one-of-a-kind concept of a diverse panel of women, the show encapsulates a wide array of topics, mainly from politics to culture. While the talk show is often lauded for shaping conversations and giving women a voice, it sadly does not have a free pass from the controversies. From tone-deaf comments by the hosts to having internal clashes, 'The View' has certainly been at the center of controversies, landing itself in the hot waters of public scrutiny.

One such controversy has to be Barbara Corcoran's tone-deaf comments on the host Whoopi Goldberg back in October 2021, which took the internet by surprise. The real estate mogul who is best remembered for her stint in 'Shark Tank' was at the receiving end for making a joke about Goldberg's weight. It all started off when Corcoran made an appearance on the talk show with fellow 'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Daymond John, discussing the denim brand 'Good American,' with Emme Gred.

The conversation turned to the size-inclusive nature of the jeans, and Goldberg jokingly wondered aloud if the jeans would fit her figure, gesturing to her backside and saying, "Will they fit this... COVID?" Corcoran, taking the opportunity for a jab, responded, “And when you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m going to make two pairs!” Goldberg stunned by the comment went silent as the crowd reacted with boos, while co-host Ana Navarro immediately sprang to Goldberg’s defence, as per the Daily Mail. Navarro, then shaded Corcoran, and said, “Whoopi, let me just tell you something: both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already, on TV,” referring to Corcoran’s fashion choice. Corcoran, who was visibly shocked, snapped back, “That’s not true,” but Navarro doubled down, pointing out, “Donald Trump Jr tried that on me. It didn’t work! No, no, no,” referencing an incident where Trump Jr attempted to fat-shame Navarro after a false positive COVID test.

Navarro’s sharp remark about Corcoran’s comment fat-shaming Goldberg prompted Corcoran to reflect on her actions, and she tweeted an apology later that day, writing, “Love ya, Whoopi,” and with a video where she expressed regret for her comment, as per Page Six. “I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humour, and I’ve known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realise wasn’t funny. For anyone I may have offended unintentionally, I just want to say I really am very sorry.”

This is not the first time Whoopi became the butt of fat-shaming as Goldberg addressed a critic's comment about her appearance in the film 'Till' in 2022. The critic claimed to be 'distracted' by a 'fat suit' that the host wore for the role, but Goldberg clarified that she was not wearing a fat suit as per Buzzfeed. She explained that her weight gain was a result of taking steroids for a sciatica diagnosis and emphasised that the appearance was natural and not a costume. That said, with changing times, it's high time viewers move beyond appearances and be more appreciative of the talent that Goldberg has. While it's quite ironic that 'The View' celebrates women, and still its prominent host gets shamed for her physical appearance, which speaks volumes of the hypocrisy deeply embedded in society.