‘Shark Tank’ founder flirts with Barbara Corcoran and ends up getting $100k deal: "For you baby"

Corcoran gushed as Baggett made his pitch. The flirtation reached its peak when Corcoran offered a deal with a wink and a smile.

Barbara Corcoran has never been one to shy away from a little fun on ‘Shark Tank,’ and a recent episode proved no exception when she turned up the charm for cattle rancher and tech entrepreneur Smith Baggett. The real estate mogul was utterly smitten with Baggett, playfully flirting with him before sealing a $100,000 deal for his flaminGO Charger. Corcoran gushed, “My first boyfriend looked just like you, he was a cowboy.” Dressed for the occasion in a bright pink coat, cowboy hat, and boots, Baggett presented his flaminGO Charger, a compact, pre-charged device designed for rural users who need to keep their phones and e-cigarettes powered all day long.

As per The New York Post, the flirtation reached its peak when Corcoran offered a deal with a wink and a smile. She exclaimed, “I’d like 25% for the $100,000. Honestly I’d do it for 20% but I’m supposed to act like a shark. But for you baby I’m not a shark, I’m like a guppy in your arms.” The playful back-and-forth continued when Baggett quipped, “I was gonna tell you the next time I see you it will be in my dreams when I go to bed at night.” The romantic tension led fellow shark Robert Herjavec to exclaim, “Get a room!” After finalizing the deal, Baggett swept Corcoran off her feet—literally. He picked her up, spun her around, and embraced her in a celebratory hug.

Kevin O’Leary declared it one of the most entertaining presentations in the Shark Tank history. Corcoran later confessed, “He’s built a great business and has the grit, hustle, and enthusiasm it takes to turn flaminGO into a household name. I couldn’t resist saddling up with Smith on this ride! He’s a real winner.” Baggett developed the charger while working on his tractor in Georgia, often finding his phone dead. The device, whic fits easily into a pocket or even a cowboy boot, provides a 3-in-1 charging option with a USB-C, Micro-USB, and Lightning Cable port. Retailing for $12.99 to $19.99 at some amusement parks, the chargers cost only $3.65 to produce.

Baggett said, “Ms. Barbara’s investment carries a lot of weight—she has a unique fanbase and a well-respected reputation. She always says she invests in the jockey, not the horse, meaning she bets on people, not just ideas. She has incredible intuition and a great read on businesses.” Corcoran’s flirtatious nature isn’t just reserved for contestants. In an interview, she revealed that fellow shark Daymond John once thought she was hitting on him when they first met in 2009. She recalled, “I kidded with Daymond because his hotel room door was right next to mine. I said, ‘Hey, you want to come in for a drink?’ I kid. He got in his room and slammed the door so fast,” as reported by US Weekly.

Years later, John confessed he thought she was making a move on him. Corcoran revealed, “He thought I was hitting on him. I’m like, ‘No, I wasn’t hitting [on you]. I was just trying to have some fun with you.’” As ‘Shark Tank’ kicks off its 16th season, Corcoran teased that fans can expect plenty of surprises. A while ago, she shared, “I want[ed] to buy everybody who pitched, which I can’t, but I did spend way, way too much money this season. But I’ve gotten myself some great people with great dreams, no money, and they had to get it from Shark Tank, so the stakes are higher. It was very exciting to shoot this season more so than any other year.”