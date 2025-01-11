Kevin O’Leary breaks his silence on being called the 'mean' Shark Tank judge : "I’m the only..."

"Everybody calls me the mean shark,” Kevin O’Leary once reflected about his reputation on the show ‘Shark Tank’.

Kevin O’Leary became the most intimidating judge when he joined the panel on Shark Tank. Ironically nicknamed 'Mr. Wonderful', O’Leary soon came to be known for his unfiltered and at times scathing feedback to entrepreneurs. The man has hence faced his fair share of backlash. Reflecting on the same, O’Leary once explained his no-nonsense approach and argued that truth, however harsh, is the backbone of business success.

Kevin O'Leary at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 18th, 2022. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Manny Hernandez)

As reported by Fandom Wire, deemed the 'mean Shark' by netizens, O’Leary during an interview, stressed, "That’s not true. I’m the only shark that tells the truth. In money, it’s just black and white. Either you make it, or you lose it. So you might as well deal with the truth right from the get-go. If you are doing something that is going to go bankrupt, why not deal with it now, and start something else that maybe will be successful?" He asserted that this very personality trait helped him build his empire.

O’Leary carved his legacy in the software world, building a multimillion-dollar fortune. He also established his status as a powerhouse on Shark Tank as he struck exceptional deals like BasePaws, the pet DNA testing company; Greenbox, the innovative pizza box-turned-plate; and VerbalizeIt, a real-time language translation app. His candid take on business, markets, and the economy often helps entrepreneurs climb the stairs of success. O’Leary’s bold moves have also created some of the show’s most unforgettable moments as he is not one to shy away from snatching a deal from fellow Sharks.

If I was offered multiple offers on shark tank I would never take Kevin O'Leary's offer. He is just so mean — ashley:) (@wheathecASHat) February 7, 2016

As reported by Business Insider, back in 2015 too, O'Leary defended his approach. He said, "I am trying to test the mettle of those entrepreneurs because if they think it's tough in the Shark Tank, wait until they get out in the real world. If they can't take a guy like me, then they are not ready." He added, "Maybe people think I am bullying them. That is not true. I am the only guy there who tells the truth all the time. I don't care about your feelings; I care about your money. I look at business as binary: either you make money or you lose money."

I’m not really the mean Shark, I’m just telling the truth all the time. Some people don’t like it but as an entrepreneur, you need to hear the truth. It’s not mean. I’m just saving you time and money. pic.twitter.com/KUuBtlYt1R — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) November 20, 2024

O’Leary encourages entrepreneurs to push back and debate him if they believe his critique is off the mark. There is a big difference between his signature tough-love aggression and genuine anger. The judge reserves his anger for the Shark Tank contestants who are arrogant and ignorant about major flaws in their products. Although O'Leary is aware of the public opinion of him, he is not much bothered by the criticism. As reported by Fandom Wire, he once also stressed, "That is the real me and I can’t change it and I can’t fake it and...I actually don’t care."