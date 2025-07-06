Former contestant describes ‘excruciating’ moment before any pitch begins on ‘Shark Tank’

'Shark Tank' contestants have a silent one-minute stare-down with the investors before starting their pitch

Standing on the ‘Shark Tank’ platform is intimidating, especially with the added pressure of being filmed. Before delivering their pitches, contestants face a silent stare-down with the Sharks. Here’s what really happens behind the scenes. On television, we see the famous ‘Shark Tank’ doors open and the contestants walking to the center of the stage. What viewers don’t see is contestants standing silently while cameras capture every angle, with the Sharks watching intently. Who would imagine the show has a look test before every pitch? One contestant who experienced the behind-the-scenes process firsthand shared some surprising insights.

Villy Custom founder Fleetwood Hicks, who brought his dog DeVille for the day, described the scary stare-down the contestants endure. “When the doors opened, I was to walk down the hall with DeVille and stop at the 'X' marked on the studio floor, where I would do a 30-second 'stare down' with the Sharks,” he wrote in his blog. Hicks further revealed that someone in the studio would count down to zero before they could start their presentation. Although the stare-down is a technical requirement, it certainly builds the tension in the room. “Walking down that corridor finally got me rattled,” he recalled.

“There were lots of bright lights, and once the second set of doors opened, I could see the Sharks right there in front of me staring me down,” he added. Nancy Nichols, who visited the set for D Magazine, revealed that the stare-down lasts a full minute. She shared that contestants “can't begin their pitch until a camera has filmed them" from every angle. "They stare silently at the Sharks. It is excruciating to watch," Nichols revealed. "Finally, the director gives a cue, and they begin, 'Hi, I’m Rachael,' and 'And I’m Melissa.' Then together: 'And we are the Cashmere Hair girls of Beverly Hills.' They deliver a well-rehearsed, two-minute pitch to explain the basics of their company to the Sharks, who are clearly hearing this information for the first time."



However, the brilliant and innovative ideas of the contestants combined with the sharp yet money-hungry mindset of the Sharks is the crux of the show. ‘Shark Tank’ has had many success stories over its 16-season run. Brands like Scrub Daddy and Bombas have skyrocketed in their respective markets, earning billions of dollars. Many businesses don’t get a deal, but the television exposure often boosts their brand visibility. Many entrepreneurs had soaring sales after their appearance on the beloved ABC show.

According to USA Today, ‘Shark Tank’ receives 35,000 to 40,000 applications each season, and only a thousand move forward. But that’s not where the segregation stops! The contestants are filtered even after their pitch is filmed. Although they are informed beforehand that their pitch might not air, it’s still a bummer. In Season 10, just 88 of the 158 filmed segments made the final cut, as per the outlet. So, it’s the fortunate ones who make it to the stage and even more fortunate who sign their deals.