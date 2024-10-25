'September 5’ trailer just dropped, and it’s already an Oscars contender

The historical drama 'September 5’ is directed by Tim Fehlbaum and stars Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin and Leonie Benesch in key roles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With equal parts intrigue and thrill, Paramount dropped the trailer for the historical drama flick 'September 5' on Thursday, October 24, giving a glimpse into the tumultuous tragedy. Directed by Tim Fehlbaum, the historical drama film is written by Fehlbaum, Moritz Binder, and Alex David and is based on the 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis from the perspective of an ABC sports crew.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard as Roone Arledge, who led ABC Sports from 1968 to 1986 and ABC News from 1977 to 1998, the film incorporates archival footage from ABC's coverage of the 1972 Summer Olympics and the subsequent hostage situation. In addition, the movie will share behind-the-scene developments during the terrorist attack.

'September 5' trailer highlights a dark chapter in history

A still from 'September 5' (@paramountpictures)

The trailer sets a somber tone, juxtaposing vibrant Olympic festivities with the terror that unfolds when militants invade the Olympic Village. What begins as a celebration quickly turns grim as news breaks of the attack on the Israeli Olympic team.

As the ABC Sports crew attempts to broadcast the rescue efforts, they realize the peril of revealing their every move, as the terrorists may be monitoring their broadcast, putting the hostages in even greater danger.

Director Tim Fehlbaum shares his motivation behind 'September 5’

A still from 'September 5' (@paramountpictures)

Director Fehlbaum highlighted the release of the movie as a watershed event in media history, stressing the film's investigation of the first live television issue and how we consume media today, as per Esquier.

The filmmaker explained that after studying filmmaking in Munich, he got fascinated by the ABC Sports team's narrative, which he helped to tell with eyewitness Geoffrey Mason. He also stated that 'September 5' focuses on journalism while tackling the complexity and ethical quandaries encountered when reporting amid a crisis.

What is the real story behind 'September 5’?

Ben Chaplin and John Magaro in a still from 'September 5' (@paramountpictures)

All hell broke loose when eight Palestinian militants from Black September stormed the Olympic Village in Munich on September 5, 1972, killing two Israelis and holding nine others hostage in order to highlight the Palestinian struggle, per The Washington Post. In addition, the terrorists demanded the release of over 200 political prisoners. In light of the issue, the United States even removed swimmer Mark Spitz to ensure his safety. Reportedly, after 20 hours of failed discussions, the militants wanted a plane to depart. According to reports, a rescue attempt at the air base ended tragically, with a German police officer, nine Israeli hostages, and five militants killed, while three others were detained.

The film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Thursday, August 29, 2024, and is scheduled to be released in selected theaters on Friday, November 29. The film will be available for a broader release on Friday, December 13, by Paramount Pictures.

'September 5’ trailer