Selena Gomez reveals how she almost ruined Benny Blanco’s proposal: "I was gonna just..."

Selena Gomez revealed how she was about to ruin Blanco's proposal. Blanco Said, "She almost didn't...

Jimmy Fallon recently welcomed Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco, on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' During the episode, Fallon showed a picture of the couple, posted by Selena on Instagram, with the caption, “The forever begins now.” Showing the picture, Fallon asked, “You guys are engaged?” The 'Spy Kids' actress blushed; looking at Blanco, she said, “Yesss” with a sweet smile. Soon after, Fallon asked Gomez, “What was it like on the day that Benny proposed? Did you know it was coming?” Selena responded, “No, not at all.” She then revealed just how close she came to unknowingly derailing the momentous occasion. “We had to do a lot of promotion for the album. So I woke up. I was very confused about what was happening or where we were going because it seemed kind of far. So, I’m kind of a little grumpy. I’m like really tired. This is too far." She continued, “Then I tell him, after this shoot, I’m gonna go hang out with my friends.”

Fallon, clearly entertained, turned to Blanco and asked, “You were freaking out, like, ‘Don't ruin my moment?" Blanco replied, “Of course, I’m freaking out. She was mad. She almost didn’t come. She was like, ‘I really don’t feel that well. I think I’m just gonna stay home today.’ And I’m like, ‘Uh!' I’m trying to figure out a way to do it... First of all, getting engaged to someone is the craziest thing in the world. Right before you’re gonna tell someone you’re gonna be married to them forever, they’re like, ‘Show me how good you can lie to me.’” He also recounted a particularly tense moment when Gomez became upset with him, and he had to deceive her to keep the proposal a surprise. Fallon, intrigued, asked, “Where was the ring? Where did you keep it hidden?” Blanco, still reliving the anxiety, revealed, “It was in a box. I hid it in a bag that I thought no one would go in. It was the scariest week of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

According to a DailyTimes article, Blanco and Gomez’s love started budding soon after they collaborated on the song, ‘I Can’t Get Enough.' The duo later began dating in June 2023. However, neither of them has announced their wedding date yet. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 Gomez expressed her love for Blanco and said, "Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," she said. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel, and it's been really lovely, and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."