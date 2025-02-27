Scarlett Johansson slams the 'disgusting' comment about her tight outfit in Howard Stern interview

Johansson had the perfect comeback when Howard Stern justified why male actors aren’t asked about their outfits

Living up to his reputation, Howard Stern once asked Scarlett Johansson an uncomfortable question but the 'Black Widow' actress handled it with grace. Known for his sharp and often provocative interviewing style, Stern has a history of putting his guests on the spot. In one such instance, he asked Johansson about her movie outfit. However, this time, the tables were turned as the 'Avengers' star delivered a witty comeback, giving Stern a taste of his own medicine.

Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club at David Yurman 57th St in New York City (Image Sources: Getty Images for David Yurman | Photo by Monica Schipper)

During her March 2017 appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show', Johansson grew visibly frustrated with the constant questions about her costumes, especially her 'Ghost in the Shell' outfit, as reported by The Things. Addressing the double standard in Hollywood, she called out the issue during her interview with Stern, stating, "I got so tired of being asked how long it took me to put on my suit and what do I wear under there. I said, 'I'm sorry, do you happen to ask a man this question?'"

Stern then openly acknowledged the double standard, explaining why men aren't asked the same costume-related questions. "Nobody cares about guys. It's disgusting. I don't want to think about Robert Downey Jr getting into his Iron Man clothes. I think it's intriguing, especially to men. You're nude, but you're not nude," he said. Johansson, however, had a simple response: "Just use your imagination; leave it at that." The two ultimately shared a laugh over the exchange.

During the same interview, Stern played matchmaker for Johansson, who at the time had filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac. The actress made it clear that culinary talent was a major attraction for her, as per Page Six. When Stern suggested potential suitors like Brad Pitt or Louis CK, Johansson dismissed them before revealing her true type. "Gordon Ramsay! Honestly, I'm like somebody who likes Gordon Ramsay," she admitted. She then added another famous chef to the list, saying, "Or Anthony Bourdain!" Amused by her own preferences, she acknowledged the trend with a laugh, remarking, "There's a running theme."

Johansson further shared that she wasn't rushing into a new relationship, regardless of a man’s culinary skills. "I'm on guard because I have a young daughter," she explained, adding, "That's something I'm more concerned about … I think I’ve got a lot on my plate right now, but I'll let you know." However, she didn’t completely rule out Stern's matchmaking efforts in the future.

Johansson also addressed the rumors that she lost the lead role in 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' for being "too beautiful," as per Yahoo Entertainment. When asked by Stern if that was why David Fincher chose Rooney Mara instead, Johansson responded, "Well, that's not exactly how it went." She recalled discussing David Fincher, who told her, "You have to look like you're totally uncaring of yourself, deprived… you’re fragile…" She insisted, "I will, I can be this person!” but Fincher disagreed, replying, "No, you can't." Despite really wanting the role, Johansson acknowledged, "Fincher had a different vision for the character—and Rooney Mara's so perfect in it.”