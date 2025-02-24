Howard Stern once exposed Diddy’s lavish spending habits in wild interview: "You spend $150,000 on..."

Rumors swirled that Diddy bought his ex-girlfriend a Rolls-Royce, and Howard Stern didn’t hold back in pressing him for the truth

Sean "Diddy" Combs' reputation took a major hit when he was indicted on September 17, 2024, following months of lawsuits alleging sexual assault and other crimes. He was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, fraud, and coercion, as per BBC. Following Diddy's arrest, past interactions have resurfaced, revealing troubling behavior. His exchange with Howard Stern suggests the red flags were there long before his downfall.

Rapper Sean 'P Diddy' Combs performs onstage during Power 105.1's "Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover" at the Continental Airlines Arena on October 27, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Image Source: Getty Images for Universal Music | Photo by Scott Gries)

In a 2003 interview on 'The Howard Stern Show', Diddy revealed more than expected about his lavish lifestyle while promoting his work on the 'Bad Boys' 2 soundtracks, as per The Things. Stern confronted him about his wealth, saying, "You seem to have an endless supply of money. You really have hit the big time." He then asked, "Are you one of the richest men in America?" to this, Diddy responded. "No, not at all."

It is to be noted that in 2003, Diddy claimed his net worth exceeded $250 million. Today, The Richest estimates it at $825 million, while Fortune suggests it could be as high as $1 billion. During their conversation, Stern brought up Diddy's lavish spending, saying, "I read that some nights you'll spend $150,000 just on people's champagne." While Diddy brushed it off as a myth, Stern pushed further, asking, "When I read that you bought an ex-girlfriend a Rolls-Royce, for example, because she's getting married or something. Is this true?" Diddy simply responded, "That's insane."

According to the Associated Press, Diddy allegedly used his business empire, including Bad Boy Entertainment, to transport women and male sex workers across state lines for recorded sexual performances known as "Freak Offs," where he would reportedly watch and masturbate, as per Mint. After his arrest, a so-called "Diddy List" has been trending on social media, alleging that high-profile celebrities—including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Usher, Drake, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Snoop Dogg—attended his parties.

Even Stern recalled feeling unwelcome at one of Diddy’s exclusive white parties, claiming he was "treated like an a*****e." Stern recalled his experience, "I was out with the shlubs. Only annoying people… It was kind of cool because there were girls in bathing suits running around by the pool," as per FandomWire. He joked that Diddy might have been at the "cool" inside the party but he wouldn’t know—he wasn’t allowed in.

Stern even joked about the lack of food at Diddy’s infamous White Party, saying, "Diddy didn’t know anything about food; it was more like [just] champagne." Adding to the discomfort, Stern revealed there was no bathroom available in the backyard, forcing him and his wife to leave early. "I had to pee so bad, and we’re in the car, and I said to the guy driving, 'I have to pee so f*****g bad.' And my wife, or girlfriend at the time, said, 'I do too'... I just peed on their lawn. I had no choice. I peed on their lawn." He added, "I tried to do it in a spot that wouldn't look too bad when it turned brown. And I think Beth had to pull her pants down and pee. I’m not sure."