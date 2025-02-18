Scarlett Johansson says she wanted to be ‘dumped in the Hudson' in bizarre interview moment

Scarlett Johansson has faced some challenging interview situations in the past; she sportingly fielded her hyper-sexualized image while dodging sexist questions from reporters. In 2014 Johansson encountered a rather awkward moment while appearing on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'. Throughout the 'Big Questions with Even Bigger Stars' segment, the Marvel franchise actress looked visibly uncomfortable as she responded to the bizarre queries. "Would you rather have feet for hands or hands for feet?" Colbert asked. "Hands for feet," the 'Black Widow' star shot back. "What do you want to have happen to your body when you die?" the late-night host continued. Johansson paused hesitantly before answering, "I just want to be dumped in the Hudson, I guess."

"Think there is a difference between living and being alive?" the seasoned host quizzed. "I feel pretty alive right now," the 'Avengers' actress stated. Johansson added her own touch of humor when she posed the question, "What do you think Oprah's doing right now?" Colbert jokingly replied, "She's talking to Gayle in their secret language." As per The Things, fans couldn't shake off their tense body language and Colbert's flat punchlines, "I love how awkward/uncomfortable Scarlett looks like she had no idea this was gonna be part of the show," a fan wrote in the comments section of the video. "Why is Scarlett Johansson acting like she's on an awkward first date with Stephen the whole time?" another viewer chimed.

Scarlett Johansson at the 'Asteroid City' premiere at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2023, in France. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

"Tell me I'm not the only one who thought of Lost in Translation when I saw this," an online user mocked. "You could tell she was uncomfortable or nervous doing this," another fan observed. While Johansson remained composed when speaking with Colbert, some reporters were not as fortunate. As per LadBible, in 2012, she lost her composure when a male journalist made fun of her in front of her co-star Jeremy Reiner by asking an awkward question. "Were you able to wear undergarments?" he asked referring to her 'skin tight' outfit in the 'Avenger' franchise. "You're like the fifth person that's asked me that today," she replied irately. "What is going on? What? Since when did people start asking each other about, in interviews, about their underwear?"

Scarlett Johansson fires back at a reporter who asks about her underwear on Avengers

The reporter continued to defend his inquiry by claiming that it was solely motivated by the type of clothing she was wearing. Fans instantly labeled the journalist a 'creep' on a Reddit thread, "Yeah that came across as creepy and it was weird how the interviewer didn't realize it after asking the question or even after her negative reaction (which was handled really well, too). Shows how things have changed even in the last 7 years," a viewer criticized.

Scarlet Johansson got all of the weird sexist questions throughout the Avengers series but she handled and killed it anyway. Black Widow is now and has always been my favorite Avenger.



Black Widow is now and has always been my favorite Avenger. — Lucifer.s.understudy (@Luciferson81) February 9, 2024

"Celebrity interviews are cringe by their nature. Seeing grown-ass adults fawn over other adults is embarrassing," a fan slammed. "He didn't cringe. He even rephrased the question for her," an online user pointed out. Johansson had previously called for a ban on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for highlighting celebrities' personal lives by imposing sexist questions. “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA," she had stated in protest.