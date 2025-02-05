Sarah Silverman gives Jimmy Kimmel his ‘stuff’ back years after their breakup in awkward TV moment

While Jimmy Kimmel may have insisted there was ‘absolutely nothing awkward’ about hosting his ex-GF Sarah Silverman, we’re going to have to disagree

We've come a long way since Sarah Silverman first told Jimmy Kimmel, "I'm f*****g Matt Damon." This wasn’t the first time Silverman appeared on her ex-boyfriend's late-night show since their 2009 breakup. However, when she guest-starred on a special episode hosted by Damon in January of that year, Kimmel was unavailable. It wasn’t until November 14, 2013, that Silverman returned to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', marking their first public interaction since the split. The moment was awkward but in a fun way.

"There’s absolutely nothing awkward about having her here tonight," Kimmel told the audience before Silverman walked on stage carrying a box of things he had left behind after their breakup.

"It’s like I never left, only you’re married," Silverman said as per Daily Mail. She then started taking things out of the box, which included everyday items like socks and a toothbrush, along with some oversized jeans and 'Team Jimmy' shirts. Apparently, the 'Team Sarah' shirts she had made were more popular.

Then, a young boy in a suit ran onstage and asked if he was finally going to meet his "daddy," making things a little more tense. "He’s unbelievable, it’s ‘me, me, me’ with this kid," she said.

When Kimmel asked if the situation felt "uncomfortable" for her, Silverman replied, "Isn’t this like weird, but good weird? This is human nature. This is the way life is. People break up, and exes are gonna bump into each other. They’re gonna cross paths. They’re gonna be on each other’s talk shows, you know? It’s the cycle of life."

Silverman and Kimmel started dating in 2002 after the latter separated from his first wife, Gina. Their relationship was built on friendship, and they stayed together for seven years before breaking up in 2009. However, their split was amicable, and they remained on good terms, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. During their time together, they often showed their funny side as a couple. One of the most famous moments was in 2008 when Silverman appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with a comedy song called 'I'm F*****g Matt Damon'. The video became very popular online. Kimmel later made his own funny response, 'I'm F*****g Ben Affleck', which also featured many celebrities.

Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman during Entertainment Tonight & Glamour Magazine Celebrate The 55th Annual Emmy Awards at Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood, California, United States (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff)

After breaking up, Kimmel married Molly McNearney in 2013, while Silverman dated actors Michael Sheen and Rory Albanese, as reported by The Things. Even though they were no longer a couple, they stayed friends. Kimmel even spoke at Silverman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018, showing his support. Silverman has also returned to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' multiple times, where they joked about their past relationship, as People reported. Their last notable interaction occurred in December 2023, when Silverman appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' During this appearance, they humorously discussed their past relationship and noted the resemblance between Kimmel and Silverman's current boyfriend, Rory Albanese. Since then, both have continued with their respective careers and personal lives, maintaining a friendly rapport.