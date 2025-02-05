Cher makes her ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ debut—hilariously declares she doesn’t remember who took her virginity

Pop icon Cher recently had fans in stitches when she made a shocking confession during her first appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ While discussing her new memoir, Cher admitted that she has absolutely no recollection of who she lost her virginity to. The revelation came when host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out that in her book, 'Cher: The Memoir,' she mentioned losing her virginity to a guy in Toluca Lake, not far from the studio where they were filming. Cher, however, had completely forgotten that detail.

As per the Daily Mail, when Kimmel pressed further, asking, “Which is not far from here...do you think we could find the spot? Like, do you think you would know?” Cher responded, “I wouldn't remember the spot, and I don't remember the guy!” Kimmel subsequently inquired if the mystery man had ever reached out to her after she included him in the book. “He hasn't reached out to you? You know he must have been telling everybody, right?” Cher, however, dismissed the idea and exclaimed, “No. I have people that I've mentioned in there and I'm wondering what they think?”

Cher has revealed she lost her virginity as a young teenager to get “revenge” on an older boyfriend.



In her new book, titled Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the superstar recounts how she began dating a boy from her neighbourhood at the age of 14 and they would often kiss in her… pic.twitter.com/y2xezycr3Q — Music-News.com (@MusicNewsWeb) November 25, 2024

Cher’s memoir, which is being released in two parts, takes a deep dive into her early years and career. Part one which was released in November 2024, covered her rise to fame and tumultuous marriage to Sonny Bono. The second part is set for release in November 2025, though she confessed, “I was late. I was at the end of everything, and I finished it when they had to publish it. My book came out by the date that they wanted it out. But it just -- I'm a little tardy. But I think I'll be better this time.” During her chat with Kimmel, Cher also talked about her long and complicated relationship with Bono, whom she was married to from 1964 to 1975.

She credited their hit TV show, ‘The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour,’ for keeping their relationship together longer than she wanted. She spilled, “I have to tell you something. Doing the show kept us together because, on the show, we had so much fun. We were equal, you know?... We worked so well together…it really kept us closer longer than I really wanted.” In another bombshell revelation, Cher named the only man who ever broke up with her— Hollywood star Val Kilmer.

As per Hello! Magazine, she exclaimed, "Few men, few men…look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer, and he left…He was so young. Was he 22? What was I? I don't know. Thirty-something. It was a bigger deal back then…Younger men weren't intimidated by older women." Currently dating music executive Alexander 'AE' Edwards, who is 40 years younger, she continues to embrace love, life, and laughter. As she famously put it, "Love doesn't know math."