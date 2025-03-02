Saoirse Ronan and Selena Gomez have an awkward interview moment because of Meryl Streep: "She was..."

Netizens say 'someone needs to update' Saoirse Ronan as she fumbles over a crucial 'Only Murders in the Building' detail

Saoirse Ronan and Selena Gomez recently sat down for Variety’s 'Actors on Actors' series in 2024. During their conversation, they talked about their recent projects, the characters they played that year, and their personal challenges. However, the interview took an awkward turn when Ronan mistakenly believed that Meryl Streep, who stars alongside Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building', had only appeared in one episode.

Gomez shared how much she enjoyed working with Streep over two seasons, saying, "By the way, Meryl was such a highlight for me." In response, Ronan asked, "Of course, cause Meryl's in an episode isn't she?" Gomez playfully corrected her, joking, "No, she was in two seasons." Surprised, Ronan replied, "She was in two seasons?! She's such a baller. That's so cool," Variety reported.

The moment sparked mixed reactions from viewers. Some felt Ronan should have researched more before the interview, while others thought it was a harmless mistake. One X user joked, "Saoirse did one Google to see Selena's filmography, saw she worked with Meryl and was like yep, that's the only info I need." Another person commented, "Someone needs to update Saoirse on the Meryl and Martin of it all."

Others found the mistake understandable. One viewer defended Ronan, writing, "Lmaooooo saoirse not watching that show is the highlight of this clip for me because it is truly ridiculous and unwatchable.." Another added, "Saoirse didn't even know Meryl was in two seasons of OMITB. I love her." "I've always thought that Saoirse was going to be this generation's Meryl Streep," wrote a fan.

Earlier in the interview, Gomez admitted she was new to the 'Actors on Actors' format, saying, "This is my first time, everybody." Ronan replied, "I can tell, because you've got all of your notes. Now I'm getting nervous. 'Oh God, I should have made notes," without realizing the mix-up to come. In recent news, Ronan took on a challenging role in the film adaptation of Amy Liptrot's memoir, 'The Outrun'. In the movie, she portrays a young woman returning to Orkney to confront her past. To prepare for this role, Ronan immersed herself in the local culture, even learning how to assist with lambing, a task she initially found daunting. She admitted, "I was terrified," as reported by Yahoo.

Gomez is set to reprise her beloved role as Alex Russo in the season finale of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place', a continuation of the original series. In an exclusive clip, Alex visits her brother Justin, played by David Henrie, under mysterious circumstances. The episode centers on the disappearance of Billie, a young wizard under Justin and his wife Giada's care, prompting the Russo siblings to unite in a rescue mission. Gomez expressed her excitement about returning to the character, noting the significant impact the original show had on her career. The highly anticipated finale is scheduled to air on February 28 on Disney Channel, as per People.