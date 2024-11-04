'Santa Tell Me' filming locations revealed: Inside the cozy winter towns that made Hallmark magic happen

Here's a look at the locations where 'Santa Tell Me' was filmed in

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Hallmark movies have a special way of making us feel the magic of Christmas, and 'Santa Tell Me' does just that. Premiering in November 2024, this heartwarming story follows a design show host who stumbles upon a mysterious letter from Santa. The letter hints at true love arriving by Christmas Eve, and soon, she’s on a quest to find her 'Nick.'

Alongside familiar Hallmark faces like Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, and Benjamin Ayres, Santa Tell Me brings all the holiday charm we love, set in the enchanting winter scenery of Langley Township, Canada. The snowy streets and cozy settings of Langley make the movie feel as festive as a real-life Christmas card. As the main character meets three different Nicks, each with a unique charm, the warm and welcoming background adds that special holiday sparkle to every scene.

Inside the filming locations of 'Santa Tell Me'

Langley Township

A still from 'Santa Tell Me' (@hallmark)

Located in British Columbia, Langley Township is a favorite filming spot, especially for holiday movies. With its cute streets and beautiful parks, it’s a place that naturally feels like Christmas. The crew behind 'Santa Tell Me' used various spots around Langley to create a genuine holiday feel, filling each scene with festive cheer and a sense of small-town warmth. Langley’s stunning winter landscapes and friendly atmosphere make it a go-to choice for many Hallmark movies, bringing a comforting, homelike vibe that fits perfectly with the Christmas season.

Known for its beautiful surroundings and close community feel, Langley has been used in plenty of films and TV shows, and it’s easy to see why. The scenery here adds a special, homey touch to holiday stories that make them feel magical.

Martini Town

A still from 'Santa Tell Me' (@hallmark)

One of the highlights of 'Santa Tell Me' is Martini Town, a charming area in Langley Township that’s all decked out for the holidays. With sparkling lights and cozy winter decorations, Martini Town looks like it was made for Christmas. Erin Krakow, who plays the lead role, posted on Instagram about her excitement while filming in this lovely spot, sharing a moment with her co-star Daniel Lissing. Martini Town’s holiday decor adds an extra dose of warmth and cheer, making it the ideal place for this cozy holiday romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow)

'Santa Tell Me' trailer

For more updates on Hallmark TV shows, stay tuned to MEAWW