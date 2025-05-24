Ryan Seacrest spills surprising truth about how he became the face of 'American Idol': 'I'm not the star'

Ryan Seacrest reveals how he got the hosting gig on 'American Idol' which propelled his career to success.

Ryan Seacrest has become a household name along with 'American Idol' since its premiere in 2002. However, few people know that before making it to the show, Seacrest had been hosting since the age of 19, starting with 'Radical Outdoor Challenge' in 1993, followed by a slew of quirky shows to his resume—from Gladiators in 2000 to 'Wild Animal Games' and the revenge-themed 'Ultimate Revenge' between 2001 and 2003. Then came 'On Air With Ryan Seacrest' in 2004, a self-made radio show where he blended top-charting hits, juicy celebrity gossip, and golden nuggets from music industry legends into a five-hour package of audio entertainment, as reported by Newsweek.

Ryan Seacrest reveals how he got the 'American Idol' hosting job that made his career pic.twitter.com/Go7kTkGm1I — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) August 3, 2017

But nothing catapulted Seacrest to success like being on 'Idol,' attracting nearly 12.7 million viewers per episode, according to the aforementioned outlet. But, as easy as it may seem, it's interesting to know that his role on Idol wasn’t a given from the start. Seacrest opened up on how he got to be the host of the hit singing competition in an interesting interview with Business Insider in 2017. Confessing that he wasn't the first choice to be signed up as host, he said, “There was already a host for the show, and I auditioned to be the co-host."

But Seacrest had other plans: He told the producers, "Let me audition to be a host,' and I auditioned, and I got the job, and then I got asked back,” he recalled. The process moved at lightning speed. “I remember I auditioned on a Friday, and I think I started working on a Saturday. Nothing ever happens as planned.” What kept Seacrest on the show for so many seasons wasn’t just charisma — it was his ability to read the room. He explained, “Simon (Cowell)—he created the show, and he created a show with a certain vision, and I think my job has always been... to be someone that moves something along, but also the key to being a part of it and being a successful part of it is also not putting yourself in front of everything, too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

He added, “I'm not the star of the show. The artist who is competing to win is the star of the show. And once you understand that dynamic, then hopefully you get to stick around.” It’s that humility and hosting finesse that have kept him glued to the franchise for over two decades. Of course, the journey wasn’t without its behind-the-scenes drama, including tense salary negotiations when talks of reviving Idol surfaced. Seacrest famously closed out what was then thought to be the final season with the words, “Goodbye for now,” hinting at an eventual comeback.

But when asked directly about the rumored contract disputes during the revival phase, Seacrest played it cool: “Well, I think the priority in anything is always the product and the quality of the product… when you have a great show, a great product, great storytelling, then it works.” And when interviewer Alyson Shontell pressed further on the topic of salary tactics, Seacrest slipped into classic host mode: “I’m negotiating the answer," he said at the time. After being a host of 'Idol' for years, there is no looking back for Seacrest. As reported by U.S. News, he also joined 'Wheel of Fortune' on September 9, 2024, replacing Pat Sajak, who was the host of the show for more than four decades.