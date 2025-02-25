Ryan Gosling walks off Stephen Colbert’s show in dramatic fashion —and Russell Crowe is to blame

"I guess then I'm unnecessary. I guess you can do this interview without me," Ryan Gosling said before exiting the stage.

Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling were an unusual lead pairing for the 2016 action/comedy film 'The Nice Guys'. The duo appeared on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' the same year to promote their great on-screen chemistry but things soon heated up when Gosling got irked by Crowe. Things became awkward when the late-night host quizzed them about their decision to act together, "How did it become the two of you doing this?" The 'Barbie' actor quickly responded with sarcasm, "Well, I was shocked when I heard my agent told me Russell would not do the film without me." Colbert then looked at Crowe for confirmation asking, "Did you have the same feeling?" The 'Gladiator' actor's reply triggered Gosling and he got up from his seat, waved the host and his co-star goodbye, tore the script lying on the table, and walked off the stage.

"Well, that was more a general thing about people called Ryan. Because kind of there are lot of Ryans," Crowe answered with a straight face. 'The Gray Man' actor shook his head and asked in disbelief, "Tell them you're joking," he said looking visibly upset. "I guess then I'm unnecessary. I guess you can do this interview without me," he added dejectedly before disappearing off the stage. Funny enough, Crowe continued with the segment, informing Colbert that Gosling's chair is way more comfortable. However, the 'First Man' actor returned to perform with the band. It came to light that the duo had put up an act to entertain the audience, the hilarious moment has since garnered over 4 million views on YouTube.

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe at 'The Nice Guys' event on May 12, 2016, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by D Dipasupil)

Fans loved their camaraderie and praised Gosling's comic timing, "Is there anyone who doesn’t love it when interviews go off the rails in the funniest way… like this?!? The fake fighting or drama between celebrities is hilarious!" a viewer commented on the viral YouTube video. "Stephan Colbert is the frustrated and overwhelmed dad Russell Crowe is the chill and laid back older brother Ryan Gosling is the sensitive young brother," a fan joked. "How Ryan Gosling doesn't get cast in more comedies is beyond me. He's brilliant," an online user gushed over Gosling. "The amazing thing about Russell is that he does all his jokes with an absolutely serious face. That’s class," another fan complimented the 'Robin Hood' actor.

While discussing their on-set relationship Gosling revealed that he had an amazing time acting alongside the Oscar winner. "We had to seriously hold it together," he told The Hollywood Reporter. Shane Black, director of the film also discussed their bonding, “I’ve been on sets where the two guys didn’t like each other very much,” he explained. “That’s a terrible situation and this was not that. The problem was, if any, was that they were ruining takes because they would make each other laugh and they were sadistic about it.” During the episode with Colbert, the duo confessed to getting really close and turning into real-life buddies. "You guys are hanging out a lot together?" the seasoned host asked. "Yeah, we're very close, close," both concluded in unison.