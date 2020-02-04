Who is Rihanna's ex Hassan Jameel and why are her fans dragging his alleged fiance through dirt?

'Rude Boy' singer Rihanna started dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel in 2017, although the celebrity never spoke of their relationship. In a Vogue interview in October 2019, Rihanna confirmed that she had been in an exclusive relationship for a while, but never revealed Jameel's name. However, social media was taken by storm when Jameel was reported to be engaged this past Monday, February 3rd and the Rihanna Navy wasted no time to drag Jameel's alleged fiance through the dirt.

The rumors of Jameel's engagement surfaced online after a user, with the same last name as Hassan posted pictures on Instagram of an engagement celebration tagging the billionaire and his alleged fiance. One of the pictures that were posted by the assumed family member included a cake that had "Mr and Mrs" and "she said yes" on it while another said, "will you marry me?" Another image has showcased a dinner scene with balloons that had "bride to be" on the wall.



Jameel is a Toyota heir and his family owns Abdul Latif Jameel, the largest distribution company for Toyota in several Middle Eastern countries. He serves as the Deputy President & Vice Chairman, Saudi Arabia for his family's business and also as the president of Community Jameel Saudi Arabia, a charity that his family's company runs. The Saudi tycoon's family is the 12th richest Arab family and has an impressive net worth of $1.5 billion according to Forbes. They also sponsor a Saudi Football League called the 'Jameel League'.



In November, a month after she spoke about being in an exclusive relationship, she was said to have broken up with Jameel with people wondering if their parting involved pressure from family about the singer's audacious social image. Come December, they sparked rumors about re-bounding with A$AP Rocky as they posed on the red carpet together.

Jameel's tagged alleged fiance was identified to be Nicole Watson, who seems to be following Jameel's famous ex Rihanna on Instagram, and is connected to Jameel on LinkedIn. These rumors popped up months after Jameel and Rihanna broke up leading to Riri's Navy calling Watson, "Becky," which we can only assume is Beyonce's infamous reference.



Instagram fans were quick to jump on Riri's side commenting on Watson's picture saying, ‘You’ll never be like Rih and you're old as f*** Becky while another wrote ‘WE WANT RIHANNA AND HASSAN.’



Responding to the outcry, Watson wrote on her story, "Wow, being accused of breaking up the relationship of and getting engaged to someone I've never met is pretty extreme. Do not believe everything you read on some weird post." Turns out there isn't a "Becky with the good hair" in Jameel's life, hopefully, the Navy takes it down a notch.

