Jimmy Kimmel reveals one guest he'd 'love' to have on his show — and it's an unexpected one

We know Jimmy Kimmel really wanted artist Banksy on his show, but there’s one iconic pop star he’s still waiting for

Since its debut in 2003, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' has hosted countless celebrities from all walks of entertainment. But there’s one major star who has never made an appearance on the show—despite having a devoted fanbase dating back to the 1980s. This begs the question: Who is this elusive guest? None other than Madonna. However, it turns out host Jimmy Kimmel would love to have her on.

Madonna performs in concert during her Rebel Heart Tour at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gary Miller)

Kimmel recently revealed in an interview, that while he isn't desperate for any particular guest, Madonna is high on his list. "I wouldn't say I'm desperate to get anybody, but we've never had Madonna on the show, and I'd love to have her on," Kimmel told PEOPLE exclusively while attending Keep Memory Alive’s The Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas on February 22, 2025. When asked why Madonna has never appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in over two decades, Kimmel admitted he wasn’t sure. However, he pointed out that his longtime friend and sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, had a memorable moment with the pop icon when she invited him on stage during a Mexico City concert last year. "She had Guillermo on stage with her," Kimmel said, while saying, "Not me. Nothing for me."

While Madonna is on Kimmel's wish list, he also has another dream guest in mind, although he understands that the chances are slim. "If there were some one person I'd like on the show, it would be Banksy," Kimmel said. When suggested that Banksy may have already been on the show without being recognized, Kimmel joked, "That's true. Maybe Banksy was secretly Jason Alexander." As for whether his friend Jason Bateman could be Banksy, Kimmel considered it before concluding, "You know what, I've seen him draw. He's not Banksy." For the unversed, Banksy is a mysterious, England-based street artist, political activist, and film director whose true identity remains unknown, fueling ongoing speculation.

While Kimmel is still waiting for Madonna to show up on his show, the iconic singer made major headlines during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', as per Daily Mail. Madonna appeared to promote her documentary 'Madame X,' but she left the host stunned with an unexpected move. During the interview, the pop icon suddenly got up from her seat and lay down on Fallon's desk, catching him off guard. When asked about the meaning behind her documentary, Madonna responded, "Art is important in our lives. I don't think people emphasize it enough. I'm really inspired by the writer James Baldwin."

Madonna continued discussing her inspiration for 'Madame X,' saying, "He was a huge source of inspiration for the show, and one of the things I quote over and over in the show is that artists are here to disrupt the peace. And so I hope I've disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people's peace as they watch the show. But I mean it in the best way." Suddenly, she got up from her seat and jumped onto Fallon's desk, her short dress revealing her underwear. A shocked Kimmel exclaimed, "No! Madonna! Stop it! I don't know what to do," before quickly removing his jacket and placing it at her feet. Unfazed, Madonna twirled and lifted her dress further, revealing even more to the audience.