'RHONJ' alum Danielle Staub's multiple aliases may hide a problematic history

Danielle Staub of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' has long been a lightning rod for controversy regarding both her actions on the show and her life outside of the show. For years, viewers and news outlets alike have very publicly speculated about her mental health due to her tumultuous relationships, erratic behavior at times, and even legal trouble. Perhaps one of the most popular rumors regarding Staub is that she has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, otherwise known as BPD.

While her on-screen behavior, where she had episodes of emotional outbursts, instability in relationships, and difficulties with trusting people, may be taken as supposedly symptomatic of BPD, she hasn't confirmed any such diagnosis. BPD is a mental health disorder characterized by periods of extreme mood swings, unstable relationships, and an intense fear of abandonment. With the things that she has done, such as the dramatic confrontations with cast members and the stormy marriages, many people have questioned whether or not Staub could possibly have this disorder.

Adding to the speculation, Staub has been using several aliases in her personal life. This has led to suspicions that she may use these different identities to keep her past or mental health problems under wraps. Some even said she might have used different names to avoid scrutiny or for her issues to be managed in private. Of course, despite these theories, none of them are certain as to Staub's mental health history.

' RHONJ' alum Danielle Staub said her depression is 'not a joking matter'

Danielle Staub took to Instagram to candidly speak about her continuous battle with depression in 2019. "Depression is something that is very real and, for me, hits me every day," she said in an emotional message. Staub revealed how harsh judgments from others make her struggle even more difficult.

She added that her mental health issues are serious and not a subject for jokes. The revelation comes as Staub's long-standing feud with 'RHONJ' co-star Teresa Giudice reignited during filming of Season 10.

Danielle Staub's depression contributed to her heated fight with Teresa Giudice on 'RHONJ' Season 10

Danielle Staub has fought depression in the past, which partly contributed to her heated fight with 'RHONJ' co-star Teresa Giudice. Staub has been open about how depression has hurt her personal life and relationships.

After their heated feud, which was featured in 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 10, the two reality TV stars unfollowed each other and haven't spoken to each other since then. They first had a fallout during Season 1 of the reality show.